Goldsboro topples Midway

Cameron Barefoot goes up for two against a duo if Goldsboro defenders - Grant Naylor looks to take a shot in the lane on Tuesday. - Mickeal Barrow splits a pair of defenders for a layup chance. -

The Midway Raiders returned to the hardwood on Tuesday night, hosting mighty conference foe Goldsboro in a tough showdown among East Central Conference foes. After a great first half performance that saw the Raiders trailing by just eight points at the half, Midway was unable to uphold their stellar play and a big third-quarter run by the Cougars proved too much as the Raiders fell in a big 82-42 loss.

The Midway coaching staff knew that Tuesday night’s game was going to be tough. The Cougars returned nearly all of their players from a talent-laden team that made the playoffs a season ago.

Still, the Raiders started the game off undeterred, going beat-for-best with the athletic Cougars. Despite turnover issues from the speed and physicality of the Cougars defense, Midway hung tough. Despite highlight-worthy dunks and alley-oops from Goldsboro, the Raiders were within two points at the end of the first quarter, 17-15.

A long scoring drought greeted Midway in the second quarter and it wasn’t until a pair of free throws from Jamar Autry with 5:33 left that the Raiders cracked the scoreboard. By that point, though, the Cougars has opened a 24-17 lead. Despite the new cushion, Midway countered with a 7-0 run of their own and had climbed back to within 24-22 with 3:50 left in the quarter, prompting a timeout from the Goldsboro coaching staff. From there, the Cougars responded and went on to push their lead back to 32-24 at the half.

Out of the break, both teams were connecting on shots early but Goldsboro continue to have the upper hand. Their lead went into double digits and stood firm at 40-26 with 5:50 to go in the third quarter. From that point on, the game shifted into complete domination by Goldsboro. A stifling defense and fast break points saw the Cougars lead swell into the 20s as they smothered Midway on both sides of the ball. By quarters end, Goldsboro outscored the Raiders 28-8 to take a commanding 60-32 lead headed into the fourth quarter.

The third quarter momentum stayed alive in the fourth quarter as Goldsboro continued to force the issue. At the midway point of the quarter, both schools subbed in their lower string players but the Cougars continued to hold the advantage. The Raiders fought hard, especially in the first half, but their effort fell short as Goldsboro cruised on to victory at 82-42.

In his second game back, Jamar Autry led the Raiders with 12 points. Cameron Barefoot and Thornton Baggett each had five and were followed by Tyler Godwin with four points. Rounding out the scoring was Luke Strickland and Jaden Covington with three points and Wyatt Holland, CJ Cooper, Cade Hewlett, Grant Naylor, and Mickeal Barrow all had two points.

After the game, Midway head coach Aaron Lane continued to affirm that his team is getting there in improvement but acknowledges that the Raiders have to figure out their third quarter struggles, which has frequently plagued Midway this season. He also acknowledged that the team knew that Goldsboro was going to be a tough opponent and applauded the Raiders first half performance before the Cougars surged away in the second half.

With the loss, Midway is now 4-5 overall and 0-2 in the East Central Conference. They’ll return to action this evening when they travel to James Kenan.

Cameron Barefoot goes up for two against a duo if Goldsboro defenders https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_MHS-Cameron-Barefoot.jpeg Cameron Barefoot goes up for two against a duo if Goldsboro defenders Grant Naylor looks to take a shot in the lane on Tuesday. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_MHS-Grant-Naylor.jpeg Grant Naylor looks to take a shot in the lane on Tuesday. Mickeal Barrow splits a pair of defenders for a layup chance. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_MHS-Mickeal-Barrow.jpeg Mickeal Barrow splits a pair of defenders for a layup chance.

Big second half propels Cougars to 82-42 rout at Midway

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]