Lady Raiders stay hot

The Midway girls basketball team took the court on Tuesday night, seeking to keep their nice start to the season going when they hosted conference foe James Kenan for their second home game of the new year. After a close first half, the Lady Raiders picked things up in the second and pulled away for a conference win, 55-37.

Things got off to quite a slow start in the first quarter as neither team piled on points. Through the first two and a half minutes or so, the teams were separated by just one point at 3-2, with the Lady Raiders out in front. They didn’t exactly catch fire, but they subtly mounted an 8-0 run to end the period and into the second quarter.

There, their lead got as high as 11-2 before Goldsboro could stop the bleeding. Midway, though, pushed back and built a 10-point margin at 15-5. Throughout the second quarter, production picked up for both teams as they finally scored more points than the the foul count. The Lady Raiders led from start to finish, generally maintaining a 7-9 point favor, and led 22-15 at halftime.

Out of the break, Midway clamped down and really started to throw their weight around. The interior presence of Jenna Pope and Makenzi Hudson was on display as the Lady Raiders inside game took control and Midway opened up a big cushion.

In the fourth quarter, Midway continued this high level of play and went on to secure another nice conference win by near 20 points at 55-37.

Midway had three players to hit double digits on the night. They were Kris McKoy with 15 and Pope and Hudson with 13 and 11, respectively. Other scorers were Allison Belflowers and Rylie Williams each with four points, Kaylah Jackson and Alyssa Hargrove each with three points, and Ashante Warren had two points.

After the game, Lady Raiders head coach Allen McLamb noted that his team played much better in the second half. He pointed out that Goldsboro had plenty of free throw opportunities in the first half but that he team played cleaner, better defense in the second to limit the Lady Cougars chances.

With the win, Midway is now 9-1 overall and 2-0 in East Central Conference play. They will return to action this evening when they hit the road for a conference tilt with James Kenan.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

