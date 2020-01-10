Eagles fly past Leopards

Derrick Mitchell eyes the basket on a jump shot in a previous game. - Tillyon Williams launches a 3-point shot in a previous game. -

The Lakewood Leopards waded further into Carolina 1A Conference play on Tuesday. Standing at 1-7 overall and 0-1 in conference play, Lakewood played host to the Rosewood High School Eagles. Though sporting a lead at the end of the first half, the Leopards couldn’t quite hold on it and the Eagles took flight and went on to seize a 64-52.

Coach Brandon Powell’s squad opened Tuesday’s tilt nearly going blow for blow with Rosewood, trailing 5-4 at the conclusion of the game’s first few minutes.

Turning their very small deficit around was not difficult when Lakewood played a lockdown defense for the remainder of the first half. Giving up just two paint points, the Leopards went in front by the end of the first quarter with a 12-7 lead.

Into the second, it became quite clear that Rosewood’s strength for the night would be behind the arc, with nine of their 14 second quarter points coming from downtown. If it wasn’t coming from three point-land, it wasn’t coming for Rosewood, which yielded Lakewood’s offense many opportunities to stretch their five-point lead.

The Leopards did just that. Carrying a 32-21 lead into the locker room, Lakewood had undoubtedly won the first half.

Basketball, however, is a game of two halves and the Eagles came to play in the second stanza.

It was now Rosewood’s turn to play a stout defense, all while their offense also got cranking.

Limiting Lakewood to only two field goals during the third quarter, the Eagles had not only turned their defense around, they had turned their offense around too — enough to take a 46-38 lead by the start of the fourth as they rode a 25-6 run.

When Lakewood lost the lead, they never saw it again. What started as a promising night for the Lakewood boys ended in a 64-52 come-from-behind win for Rosewood as the Eagles proved relentless in the final quarter.

Lakewood’s loss drops them to 1-8 overall and 0-2 in league play. Rosewood, however, improved to a 7-2 and 2-0 conference record. Coming up next for the Leopards is a matchup against cross county rival, Union, this Friday immediately following the girls game.

Lady Leopards rip Lady Eagles

The Lakewood Lady Leopards were also in action against the Lady Eagles on Tuesday evening,

Despite a 2-6 overall record, the Lady Leopards looked strong in their Carolina 1A play opener against North Duplin back before Christmas. Looking to continue the momentum, the Lakewood put forth a complete game on both sides of the floor against Rosewood, dominating from start to finish.

Leading wire to wire, the Lady Leopards routed the Lady Eagles by the final score of 61-41.

The Lady Eagles picked up several buckets in garbage time, making the Lakewood win look closer than it actually

was. With the win, Lakewood stands at 3-6 overall, however, they sport a 2-0 Carolina 1A record. The Lady Leopards will travel alongside the boys team for a tilt of their own against the Lady Spartans on Friday night. Tip is set for 6 p.m.

