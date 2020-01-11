Clinton outlasts Wallace-Rose Hill

Dieon Venable stretches out over a couple defenders for a two-point layup. - Dylan Mitchell looks beyond a defender and releases a shot. - Shykeem Monk goes up for two points. -

The Clinton boys basketball team took on old rival Wallace-Rose Hill on Thursday night as they stepped back into conference play. The Dark Horses took command early and never really looked back as they took the 71-59 victory.

In the early going, Clinton put on quite a display as they used quick hands and a tenacious defense to open a quick double-digit lead at 12-1. It wasn’t until around 3:30 left in the quarter that Wallace-Rose Hill secured their first basket of the game to make it 12-3. At that point, the Bulldogs began to look a little better on the defensive side of the ball as the Dark Horses scoring waned. As a result, their scoring picked up as well and they were able to get back to within 12-8. Clinton, though, scored a quick five points to end the quarter, highlighted by a three-pointer by Shawn Matthews and the lead grew right back to 17-8.

With the action picking back up in the second quarter, the Bulldogs turned to a full-court defense, which led to two things. The first being a turnover that yielded a WRH bucket, and the second an intentional foul call against the Bulldogs. Only one point was scored off the intentional, though, and another made basket by Wallace-Rose Hill made it 18-12. Clinton recovered nicely, however, and avoided losing momentum as they responded with buckets of their own to push their lead back into double-digits. Though the Bulldogs’ full court press plagued the Horses, their 10+ point lead hovered there throughout the remainder of the quarter. They built their lead to as much as 16 points in the second quarter but after withstanding a small run, Clinton led 40-27 at the break.

After the intermission, Wallace-Rose Hill continued to hang around. The Bulldogs chipped away six straight points and were back within 40-33 with 5:25 left in the third quarter. Deion Venable, though, scored five-straight in return for the Horses and the lead was right back at 12 at 45-33 with 4:30 to go. From there, the Dark Horses again saw their lead swell to 17 points at 54-37 but a couple late baskets brought the third quarter score to 54-41 with the Bulldogs lingering.

The tone of the game in the fourth quarter remained largely unchanged, though. Periodically, Wallace-Rose Hill would make minor runs at Clinton, but each time the Dark Horses thwarted any comeback efforts the Bulldogs had in mind. With the margin wide enough, WRH opted not to foul Clinton and time ran out on a 71-59 Dark Horses victory.

After the game, Dark Horses head coach Ron Davis acknowledged that his team is continuing to improve.

“It’s been a process,” Davis began. “Half the team took a couple weeks to get in shape and we’ve been playing in spirts really well but tonight was the first time I thought we played a complete game. We’re a little banged up and shorthanded but anytime you get a win on the road it’s a big deal and being 2-0 to start the conference – I’ll take it,” he concluded.

Leading the way for Clinton was Venable with 21 points followed by JaJa Faison with 13 and Jamelle Williams with 12 points. Also hitting double digits was Zion Simpson with 10 points followed by Matthews with nine.

With the win, Clinton is now 3-5 overall and 2-0 in the East Central Conference. They were back in action on Friday against Spring Creek in another conference showdown.

Dieon Venable stretches out over a couple defenders for a two-point layup. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_CHS-Dieon-Venable.jpeg Dieon Venable stretches out over a couple defenders for a two-point layup. Dylan Mitchell looks beyond a defender and releases a shot. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_CHS-Dylan-Mitchell.jpeg Dylan Mitchell looks beyond a defender and releases a shot. Shykeem Monk goes up for two points. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_CHS-Shykeem-Monk.jpeg Shykeem Monk goes up for two points.

Horses build early lead, hang on for conference win

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

