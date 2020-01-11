Lady Leopards gash Lady Spartans

Lakewood’s Rilya Mitchell goes up for two points in the lane. - Lakewood’s Genesis Santiago goes up for two points with Union’s Amaya Jackson closing in. - Union’s Kaitlyn Chestnutt gets free and leaps for a 2-point layup. -

Union and Lakewood met up for the first this season on the hardwood, renewing an old rivalry in southern Sampson County on Friday night. With conference play getting underway, each team was looking to get something going. For the girls teams, both the Lady Leopards and the Lady Spartans entered the contest with matching 2-6 records with Union having a pair of losses in league play while Lakewood was unblemished. At the end of the night, it stayed that way for the Lady Leopards, who cashed in a dominating performance and captured a 56-21 victory to stay unbeaten in conference play.

In the early going of the game, it was Lakewood that come out the gate strong. The Lady Leopards opened an 8-0 lead in the first four minutes of the game as the Lady Spartans struggled to find the scoreboard. Their first points finally came with 2:15 left in the quarter, stopping the 8-0 run by Lakewood. The Lady Leopards, though, immediately responded on the other end to maintain their eight point edge at 10-2 with the period winding down. Before the end of the quarter, Lakewood connected on a three-pointer by Genesis Santiago and held a 13-2 lead with the game shifting into the second quarter.

In the early portions of the second, points weren’t exactly easy to come by as the score stayed locked at 13-2 for a couple minutes. After Lakewood scored a basket to make it 15-2, the Lady Spartans started to increase production. A small spurt brought Union back to within 15-9 as it was Lakewood that began to sputter a tad. The Lady Leopards, though, responded with back-to-back baskets and reclaimed a 19-9 lead with 1:21 left in the half. By halftime, Lakewood had connected on one more score and held a 21-9 lead at the break.

When the teams returned to the court, the second half started out very similar to how the game first opened. Lakewood went on a 9-0 run and pushed their lead into the 20-point margin at 31-9. The teams then exchanged scores and the score was 32-13 at the 3:31 mark. From that point, the Lady Leopards went on a 6-2 spurt the remainder of the period and established a 38-15 lead headed to the final frame.

Another 6-0 Lakewood run greeted the teams to start the fourth quarter as the Lady Leopards advantage approached the 30-point threshold. It didn’t quite reach that mark, though, as Union was able to turn aside that threat for at least the time being. With 2:55 left in the game, though, a pair of free throws by Santiago sent the lead into the 30s at 52-21. With Lakewood undoubtedly headed toward victory, the only question left unanswered was the games final score. After the teams slugged out the final couple minutes, that score went on to be 56-21

Statistically, the Lady Leopards had three players hit double digits. Kamari Walker led the way with 15 points, followed by Rilya Mitchell with 13 and Gwendlyn King with 11.

For Union, LaTyrq English had seven points, Amaya Jackson and Kaitlyn Chestnutt each had four points, and Ashanti Corbett and Monica Sellers each had three points.

With the win, Lakewood is now 3-6 on the season and 3-0 in Carolina 1A Play. They will be back on the court on Tuesday with a home game against Neuse Charter.

For Union, they are now 2-7 overall and 1-3 in conference play. They also return to action on Tuesday, travelling to Hobbton in another county rivalry.

Lakewood’s Rilya Mitchell goes up for two points in the lane. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_LHS-42-1.jpeg Lakewood’s Rilya Mitchell goes up for two points in the lane. Lakewood’s Genesis Santiago goes up for two points with Union’s Amaya Jackson closing in. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_LHS-Genesis-Santiago-1.jpeg Lakewood’s Genesis Santiago goes up for two points with Union’s Amaya Jackson closing in. Union’s Kaitlyn Chestnutt gets free and leaps for a 2-point layup. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_UHS-33-1.jpeg Union’s Kaitlyn Chestnutt gets free and leaps for a 2-point layup.

Lakewood dominates Union, stays perfect in conference

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

