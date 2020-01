Clinton honors Fall MVPs

Clinton High School Fall MVPs, pictured from left, are: Cross Country- Male: Harrison Williams, Women’s Tennis:

Isabella Faison, Volleyball: Taylor Spell, Women’s Golf: Kayla Yang, Cross Country Female: Cristal Ortiz, Co-Football: Jatiyuhn Wilson, Soccer: Reid Walters, and Co-Football: J’Daques Wallace.

Clinton High School Fall MVPs, pictured from left, are: Cross Country- Male: Harrison Williams, Women’s Tennis: Isabella Faison, Volleyball: Taylor Spell, Women’s Golf: Kayla Yang, Cross Country Female: Cristal Ortiz, Co-Football: Jatiyuhn Wilson, Soccer: Reid Walters, and Co-Football: J’Daques Wallace.