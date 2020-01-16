Lady Horses rally for win

NaKeviah Evans leaps for a layup chance. - Makenzi Hudson battles against Isa Banks for a scoring chance. -

A fierce battle between rivals Midway and Clinton ensued Tuesday night as the Lady Horses hosted the Lady Raiders in East Central 2A basketball action. In a game that saw plenty of momentum changes, it was Clinton that surged from behind and claimed a 64-56 victory.

Midway certainly got off to a much better start against Clinton on Tuesday than they did against South Johnston a night earlier. This time around their shots were falling and as a result the game was much closer. The teams traded scores all throughout the duration of the first quarter with neither really establishing an advantage. A good ole game of basketball was on display as the teams battled to a 17-13 score that Midway led after the first quarter.

That fact continued in the second quarter, as well. The Lady Raiders did sink a three-pointer to stretch Midway’s lead to 20-13, but the Lady Dark Horses countered with a 7-0 run to tie things up at 20-20. After the teams exchanged free throws to make it 21-21, Midway again took a two-possession lead at 28-23 with 4 minutes to go in the first half.

With the Lady Raiders now up 30-23 with 3:06 left, Clinton’s NaKeviah Evans was hit with a technical foul after questioning the referee when she thought she’d been fouled on the play before. With a made free throw and a layup, Midway hit their largest lead of the night at 33-23 with 2:52 left in the half. With the half winding down, the Lady Dark Horses turned to a full court defense, which really disrupted the Lady Raiders offense.

Through a combination of turnovers and free throws, Clinton climbed back to within five points but Midway added a late score to post a 37-30 lead at the half.

Out of the break, the Lady Raiders missed a pair of layups while the Lady Dark Horses mounted a 6-0 run to get back to within 37-36. Clinton’s full court pressure continued to give Midway a fit and they were forced to call a timeout with 6:04 still to go in the third. The Lady Raiders responded, finally getting on the board around the 4-minute mark in the third quarter. With 2:12 left in the half, though, Clinton completed the comeback on a three pointer by Evans to tie the game up at 41-41. Then, with 49.1 left in the quarter, an “and-1” by Isa Banks put the Lady Horses back out front at 44-43. In fact, Clinton ended the quarter on a pair of “and-1’s” as they took a 47-44 lead headed to the final quarter.

There, the Lady Dark Horses kept their streak of “and-1’s” going as another one by Banks made it 52-46. The Clinton lead got to as much as seven points before a three by Allison Belflowers and a free throw by Caitlyn Holland made it 55-52 with 3:25 to go. Clinton, though, responded with a three of their own by Evans, pushing their lead back to 58-52. Ball handler Kris McKoy fouled out for Midway with 2:29 left on the clock and Clinton was headed back to the line.

The lead hit seven again at 59-52 as Clinton continued to live on the line. As a result, the lead reached nine points with 2:00 to go but another three and free throws by Belflowers brought things close again at 61-56 with 1:49 left. That was as close as Midway could get, though, as the Lady Raiders couldn’t make any shots down the stretch and free throws helped the Lady Dark Horses gain separation. With the clock hitting zeroes, Clinton had claimed victory, 64-56.

“Make our foul shots, we win,” Midway coach Allen McLamb said. “We played with energy but we got outplayed in the second half. We didn’t win the third quarter and it cost us the game. I’m just looking forward to getting back into the gym tomorrow after three straight days of games.”

Leading Midway was Belflowers with 16 points. She was followed by Jenna Pope and Makenzi Hudson, each with 10, and McKoy had eight.

For Clinton, Banks was dominant again with 32 points and she was followed by Evans and Khaliah Chestnutt who each had 13.

With the win, the Lady Dark Horses improve to 9-4 overall and 4-0 in conference play. They are set to travel to Goldsboro on Friday.

For the Lady Raiders, they have now lost three straight and sit at 10-4 overall and 3-2 in league play. They are back in action tonight, traveling to Hobbton.

