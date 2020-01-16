Clinton wallops Midway

Dylan Mitchell absorbs contact from Jamar Autry and sinks a layup. - Lane Baggett goes up against a host of defenders for two points. -

Clinton and Midway squared off on the hardwood on Tuesday night, renewing a surging rivalry between the two teams. After the Dark Horses got off to a hot start, they turned away comeback efforts by the Raiders and raced away to a blowout victory, 80-48.

Shawn Matthews had the hot in the early going, draining a plethora of three pointers in aiding his Dark Horses to a big lead early. Midway was able to counter the early hot start for Clinton, but their inability to gain rebounds really kept them from being able to to complete their comeback. Down the stretch of the first quarter, Clinton stretched their lead to double digits at 21-11.

Matthews continued his hot shooting in the second quarter, again connecting on a pair of tres as the lead surged to 29-13, forcing a Raiders timeout. Midway absorbed the blow, at least temporarily, and got the lead back under double digits after a layup with 3:01 left made it 31-23. The Raiders got even closer with 2:40 left when Cameron Barefoot connected on a pair of free throws to make it 31-25. Then it was five points on a Barefoot three ball to make it 33-28. But the Raiders ran into a brick wall there as the Dark Horses mounted a furious rally. They hit a 9-0 run to conclude the half and took a 42-28 lead into the break.

Out of the break, Clinton connected on a quick “and-1” to push their lead to 17 points. Midway countered and got the deficit back to 13 but the hill was still steep. The momentum of the game swung back and forth throughout the quarter but ultimately it was the Dark Horses that seized control. Their lead climbed to nearly 30 points but the Raiders kept fighting and hung around. At the end of the quarter, Clinton still led 63-43.

From there, the game turned into a massive Dark Horses rally that saw Clinton really seize control and take a monstrous 80-48 victory over Midway.

Leaders for Clinton were Dieon Venable with 20 points and Matthews with 17 points. Jamelle Williams also hit double digits for the Dark Horses with 12 points.

For Midway, they were led by Barefoot with 16 points.

“We’re starting to click,” said Clinton head coach Ron Davis. “It’s taken a little bit of time but we’re back at .500 and looking to go from there. Shawn Matthews had the hot hand early and I think our press gave them some trouble, but proud of our guys because I told them you’re gonna get Midway’s best and the boys responded.”

Over on the other end of things, Midway leader Aaron Lane also nodded to Matthews hot start.

“Credit to Shawn Matthews for hitting some big shots early on in the game. Those definitely hurt us but credit to our own Cameron Barefoot as well who also hit a lot of big shots,” he began. “I think overall, their athleticism just wore us down. We weren’t able to rebound the ball, you know, Clinton really crashed the glass so well and when you get out-rebounded it’s tough to win games. We just have to get better. We have to get better in our half court defense and in stopping transition baskets”

With the loss, Midway is now 4-9 overall and 0-5 in the East Central Conference. They will play again tonight at Hobbton, hoping to put an end to their recent losing streak.

For Clinton, they are now 5-5 overall and 5-0 in ECC play. They will hit the road Friday night for a big showdown with Goldsboro, who is also undefeated in league play.

Dark Horses get decisive 80-48 victory

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

