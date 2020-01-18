Lady Raiders surge past Hobbton

Hobbton’s Ciara Bryant dribbles the ball against defensive pressure from Midway’s Sydney Williams - Midway’s Kris McKoy goes up for two points against the outstretched arms of Hobbton’s Ciara Bryant. -

Riding the coattails of a three-game losing streak, the Lady Raiders of Midway High School ventured the short trek through the countryside over to Hobbton for a showdown on Thursday night. This marked the second meeting of the season for the two teams and both entered the contest reeling for wins. When all was said and done, it was the Lady Raiders who claimed victory and hope to get things going back in the right direction with a 51-19 win.

In the first quarter, the pace of the game wasn’t exactly blistering coming out of the gate. Neither team scored a basket in the first two minutes of play as both were struggling early. Midway finally broke the ice with a basket by Kris McKoy and Hobbton countered to make it 2-2 early on. From there, Midway got baskets by four total players throughout the quarter and took a 10-3 lead at the end of the opening period.

With play resuming in the second quarter, it was rinse and repeat for the first few possessions as again points were a rare commodity. Alyssa Hargrove for the Lady Raiders got the first bucket of the quarter on a rebound under the basket, pushing the margin to 12-3. For the Lady Wildcats, their sputtering offense resulted in a timeout as Hobbton was searching to get something going. After the stoppage, though, it was Midway that got points as Kris McKoy hit a three-ball from the left side to make it 15-3. Near the end of the half, scoring picked up a bit for both teams and they headed to halftime with a 21-8 tally.

Out of the break, the scoring was happening at much more rapid pace. The Lady Wildcats connected on a pair of three-balls but the Lady Raiders countered with 13 points in the first three minutes of the quarter. At the 4:50 mark, Midway had claimed a 20-point lead at 34-14. Scoring down the stretch slowed dramatically, though, as the score after the end of three was 38-17.

Having won the third quarter as head coach Allen McLamb preaches, the Lady Raiders were in firm control headed to the final period.

Once there, Midway’s domination continued as the Lady Raiders continued to pull away. By the end of the game, their lead had hit 30 points as they charged forward for a 51-19 victory.

After the game, Midway head coach Allen McLamb found both positives and negatives throughout the game.

“We played decent at times, found some energy, and I’m pleased with that. But some times drifted back into individual-type basketball, which I’m not a big fan,” McLamb said. “We are a better team when we can get out and push the ball. Push the ball and play strong defense is when we are at our best. If we slow down and get out of pushing the ball, we tend to turn it over more.”

McLamb also went on to say that he’s happy once again to spend a couple more days in the gym before his next game on Tuesday.

McKoy led the charge for Midway, posting 26 points. Jenna Pope and Caitlyn Holland each had six points, Kaylah Jackson and Alyssa Hargrove had four points, and Ashante Warren had three points.

For Hobbton, they were led by Ciara Bryant, who had 10 points.

Both teams will be back in action on Tuesday with Midway hosting Spring Creek and Hobbton hosting Lakewood. Game times are 6 p.m.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

