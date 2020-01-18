Red-hot Raiders blast Hobbton

Hobbton’s Colby Weeks gets past Midway’s Micheal Barrow for two points. - Hobbton’s Jordan Pearsall looks to pass the ball against defensive pressure from Midway’s Tyler Godwin. - Midway’s Jamar Autry absorbs contact and sinks a layup. - Midway’s Wyatt Holland gets airborne for a shot attempt in the early portion of the game. - -

Midway and Hobbton met for the second time this season on the basketball court on Thursday night. For Midway, they were looking to put an end to a long losing streak while Hobbton was coming off a win against Union and seeking to make it two in a row. The results? A big Midway victory behind hot shooting that set the tone early as the Raiders put to bed their recent struggles and took a 69-40 victory.

To begin the game, it was a pair of threes for the Raiders to open an early 6-0 lead with 5:58 left in the quarter. Then, an “and-1” made it 9-0 and another three by Wyatt Holland made it 12-0, Midway. Hobbton’s Jaelyn Holliday sunk a three-ball with 4:20 left in the quarter to finally get Hobbton on the board and make it a 12-3 score. Throughout the quarter, the officials tagged Midway with a pair of traveling violations against some pretty heavy contact. As a result, the Raiders were delivered a technical after one player displayed their frustration, yielding a pair of free throws for the Wildcats. After the free throws and the teams then trading scores, Midway held a 15-7 lead with 2:25 left in the quarter. Each team traded a pair of scores once more down the stretch and the tally at the end of the opening period was 19-11.

With the game now in the second quarter, Midway connected on the first trio baskets to start the period, two of of which were three-balls, to jolt their lead to 27-11 with 5:04 on the clock. The Wildcats struggled to make shots and even missed a pair of free throws to remain scoreless so far in the second. The Raiders, though, stayed hot. Another three ball by Wyatt Holland put Midway up 30-11 followed by a floating runner by Holland with 4:06 on the clock as the Raiders lead surged into the 20s at 32-11. The two teams were experiencing polar opposite outcomes thus far. Hobbton was absolutely cold as shots routinely clanked off the rim. The Raiders, though, were red hot and raining threes as the lead hit 35-11 with under 4:00 to go. Then it was 37-11 with 3:00 to go as Midway was enjoying the highs of an 18-0 run. The Wildcats wouldn’t be shut out for the quarter, though, as they put a layup through the hoop to finally stop the bleeding. In fact, they tacked on another score by way of a three pointer. Nonetheless, the mountain was still tall as Midway led 42-16 at halftime.

Not much changed out of the break as the Raiders hit the first five points of the half to run their lead to 47-16. Hobbton countered with a bucket, though, and things slowed a tad as the Raiders lead was 49-22 at the 2:40 mark. After that, Midway went cold and the Wildcats hit a couple of shots to make it 49-29 with the quarter winding down. Luke Strickland for Midway, though, hit a three-ball with time time nearly expired to put the third quarter tally at 52-29.

Throughout the fourth quarter, the overall story of the game remained largely unchanged. The Wildcats could never really sustain a rally to get themselves back into manageable contention. Though they had a couple flurries of runs, Midway was just simply the dominant team on the night. The Raiders went on to win the game with a season-high score, 69-40.

“Extremely happy with the win,” said Raiders head coach Aaron Lane. “We went into practice yesterday and had 90 minutes of shooting. We didn’t do anything else but shoot,” Lane said. “I got tired of seeing us miss a lot of open shots and I know for us to win we’re going to need to make those shots. We’ve got to be ready to catch and shoot and that’s something we’ve not been good at this season and I got tired of it and obviously tonight I think it made a difference.”

Leading the charge for Midway was Holland with 17 points and Strickland with 12 points. Mickeal Barrow and Tyler Godwin each had seven points, Lane Baggett and Jaden Covington had six points, and Isaiah McClendon had five points.

Colby Weeks and Jordan Pearsall were the leading scorers for Hobbton with seven points, DJ Robinson had six points, and Jaelyn Holliday and Keelssyn Martinez had each had five points.

Hobbton’s Colby Weeks gets past Midway’s Micheal Barrow for two points. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_HHS-Colby-Weeks.jpeg Hobbton’s Colby Weeks gets past Midway’s Micheal Barrow for two points. Hobbton’s Jordan Pearsall looks to pass the ball against defensive pressure from Midway’s Tyler Godwin. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_HHS-Jordan-Pearsalljpeg.jpeg Hobbton’s Jordan Pearsall looks to pass the ball against defensive pressure from Midway’s Tyler Godwin. Midway’s Jamar Autry absorbs contact and sinks a layup. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_MHS-Jamar-Autry-1.jpeg Midway’s Jamar Autry absorbs contact and sinks a layup. Midway’s Wyatt Holland gets airborne for a shot attempt in the early portion of the game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_MHS-Wyatt-Holland-1.jpeg Midway’s Wyatt Holland gets airborne for a shot attempt in the early portion of the game.

Early punch lifts Midway past Wildcats, 69-40

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]