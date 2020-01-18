Hurricanes blow by Crusaders

Cape Fear Academy’s Chloe Kernan slips by HCA defenders for a two point layup. - Harrells’ Lekea Boney slashes toward the basket. - Jack Laslo draws a foul for the Crusaders on Friday night. - Javarus Keith gets two of his nine points on a layup. - -

It was Pink Out night at Harrells Christian Academy as the Crusaders basketball teams welcomed in the Hurricanes of Cape Fear Academy. With the gymnasium, players, and fans all decked out in pink and white, cancer awareness took front and center on this special night as the school worked to generate money for the Kay Yow Cancer Funds. On the court, the results weren’t what the Crusaders had hoped for as Cape Fear Academy dominated the night, but a nice crowd flooded the gym for a good.

Girls

The Lady Hurricanes scored on their first five possessions and quickly built a 10-0 lead. Lekea Boney finally got the Lady Crusaders on the board with an “and-1” but Cape Fear continued scoring at a rapid pace. A couple more baskets by Sophia Dixon and Boney brought their tally to seven points, but Lady Hurricanes still led 21-7 with 2:30 left in the first quarter. With 1:20 left in the quarter, scary times struck Harrells as Boney went down with a lower leg injury. To this point, Boney was the leading scorer for the Lady Crusaders so no doubt her presence was missed. As such, Cape Fear added more points in her absence as they led 28-9 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the teams traded three-point scores but the Lady Hurricanes continued to blow things around in capturing a 38-12 lead with 3:50 left in the half. A minute later, Boney emerged from the locker room and was back on the court. She was an immediate impact as she scored a quick jump shot to to make it 38-14 with 2:30 to go. It wasn’t nearly enough, though, as Cape Fear hit a 9-0 run just before the half and stretched their lead into the 30s at 47-14.

Out of the break, the Lady Crusaders fought valiantly but the Lady Hurricanes sparked the mercy rule at the 4:20 mark of the third quarter, bringing out a running clock, as the score hit 57-17. Cape Fear tacked on a couple more baskets by the end of the third period and claimed a 61-17 lead with 8:00 left to play.

With the clock never stopping in the fourth quarter, the pace really zipped by. Cape Fear was relentless, though, as they laid claim to a 71-19 victory.

Leading the scoring for the Lady Crusaders was Boney with 11 points. Isabella Rumbold and ￼Caroline Barnhill each had three points and Dixon has two points.

With the loss, the Harrells girls are now 3-12 overall.

Boys

In the nightcap, the two teams certainly got off to a slow start. The game went scoreless for over two minutes until Cape Fear Academy finally broke the ice with under 6:00 to go on a single free throw. Two baskets and another made free throw later, the Hurricanes were brewing with a 6-0 lead They ran that lead to 8-0 before being assessed a technical foul for hanging on the rim with 3:32 on the clock. Still, the Crusaders were scoreless as they missed both free throws and just simply couldn’t get any shots to fall. Even simple layups were rimming off. With 2:19 left in the quarter, Cape Fear reached a 10-0 lead and the Harrells coaching staff had seen enough, signaling for timeout. The timeout worked as with 1:50 left, Jackson Hall finally broke through the barrier for the Crusaders when he hit a three pointer to make it 10-3. Before the end of the quarter, though, the Hurricanes countered with a three of their own and took a 13-3 lead.

In the second quarter, the Hurricanes ran their lead to 15 points in the early onset, but the Crusaders recovered and were able to get the margin back down to 10. After that, though, Cape Fear surged to a 10-0 run and pushed their advantage to 20 points at 33-13. It sat there for a moment as a long Hurricanes possession went empty and Harrells signaled for a timeout with 40 seconds to go before the half. Out of the stoppage, the Crusaders stopped the run with a layup, making the score 33-15 at the half.

After halftime, the Hurricanes got the first six points of the half as they ran their lead up to 39-15. Harrells converted a free throw, but another made basket by Cape Fear made it an 8-1 start to the second half as the Hurricanes led 41-16 with 5:46 left in the third. They went on to reach the 30-point margin and by quarters end, Cape Fear had the game well in hand, leading 48-21 with 8:00 to go.

With not very many stoppages in the final frame, the quarter really zipped by as the Hurricanes blew things open to a 58-25 final.

Leading scorers for the Crusaders were Javarus Keith with nine points. Ethan Spell had six points, Hall had five, Ashton Smith three, and Jack Laslo two.

With the loss, Harrells is now 7-11 overall. Both the girls team and the boys will each be in action on Tuesday, hosting Fayetteville Academy.

Cape Fear Academy’s Chloe Kernan slips by HCA defenders for a two point layup. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_CFA-11.jpeg Cape Fear Academy’s Chloe Kernan slips by HCA defenders for a two point layup. Harrells’ Lekea Boney slashes toward the basket. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_HCA-Boney.jpeg Harrells’ Lekea Boney slashes toward the basket. Jack Laslo draws a foul for the Crusaders on Friday night. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_HCA-Jack-Laslo.jpeg Jack Laslo draws a foul for the Crusaders on Friday night. Javarus Keith gets two of his nine points on a layup. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_HCA-Javarus-Keith.jpeg Javarus Keith gets two of his nine points on a layup.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

