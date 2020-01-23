Lady Raiders race past Gators

In a previous game, Jenna Pope turns to make a move toward the basket. She had 10 points during Tuesday’s game. -

The Midway Lady Raiders kicked off the first night of a busy week on Tuesday, hosting the severely undermanned Spring Creek Lady Gators.

Only dressing out five players, the mountain certainly appeared to be a tall one for Spring Creek. Not having any players to come off the bench, the Lady Gators were going to have to play a flawless and slow-paced game.

In the first quarter, that’s precisely what they did. Midway looked completely flat and was not taking advantage of the numbers. Any foul against Spring Creek would be detrimental to their efforts, but it was the Lady Raiders playing passively. The Lady Gators outworked Midway in nearly every area of the game and took an 11-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Lady Raiders mounted a 12-4 lead and took the lead 19-15. With this disadvantage, Spring Creek signaled for timeout in effort to stop this sudden surge. It didn’t really prove effective, though, as Midway went on to claim a double-digit lead. That lead held fight at the half as the Lady Raiders had surged ahead, 28-15 behind a 21-point second quarter effort.

Out of the break, Midway hit another spurt to extend their lead. This time it was an 8-0 run to start the half as their lead hit 36-15, sparking a Spring Creek timeout. The Lady Gators couldn’t contain things in the third quarter as the Lady Raiders outpaced then 16-3 to run their lead to 44-18.

From there, Midway cruised on to victory and took home the 56-23 victory.

After the game, Lady Raiders lead man Allen McLamb acknowledged that his team didn’t get off to the best of starts. Even after challenging his team, the first quarter was their worst offensively all night. McLamb did, however, note that in each quarter thereafter his team improved and he was pleased with that.

Leading the way for Midway was McKoy with 16 points, followed by Belflowers with 11 and Pope with 10.

With the win, Midway is now 12-4 overall and 4-2 in the East Central Conference. They had a quick turnaround and were right back in action on Wednesday night, traveling to take on East Bladen.

Midway overcomes slow start, surges for conference win

