Midway skids past Spring Creek

Midway and Spring Creek met up on the hardwood on Tuesday evening, squaring off in an East Central Conference battle. In a game that saw momentum swings scattered throughout, the Raiders were able to earn back-to-back wins in securring a tight win over the Gators, 46-41.

The first quarter may be one the teams don’t want to remember. Scoring was by no means off to a blistering pace as the teams were scoreless through the first five minutes of play. Mickeal Barrow for Midway finally broke the ice with 2:48 left on the clock by way of a three-ball. The Gators hit back with a two-point basket but Midway held the advantage throughout the first quarter, leading 9-4 by the end of the period.

In the second quarter, Midway started things off with a 10-5 run to take a 19-9 lead with 3:30 left in the half. The Raiders 10-point edge held throughout the quarter as again the scoring was slow. As a result, Midway held a 23-13 advantage at the break.

Free throws were the name of the game for Spring Creek out of the break as they made three straight trips to help trim the deficit. A made three-pointer cut the margin to five points at 23-18. Then, with 4:50 on the clock, another three ball by the Gators made it 25-22. The foul discrepancy was quickly climbing against the Raiders as Spring Creek hit the bonus not even halfway through the quarter. Meanwhile, in spite of physicals play on both ends, Spring Creek had only been whistled for one infraction. Regardless, the Raiders successfully opened their lead back to eight points after a three-pointer and layup attempt. By the end of the quarter, Midway’s lead sat at eight points, 34-26 with the last frame set to unfold.

The foul disparity continued to worsen in the final frame with Spring Creek reaching the double-bonus threshold while they still only had been whistled for just three. With 5:36 left in the game, the Raiders signaled for timeout to establish a game plan as their lead sat at 34-29. With 2:40 left in the game, the Gators connected on a three-ball and tied the game at 35-35 as the Midway offense began to sputter. After a Midway timeout, the Raiders got two points on a Jamar Autry put back to give them the lead back at 37-35. Then, with under a minute to go, Thornton Baggett hit a three-pointer from the left side to put the Raiders back up, 40-36. After an empty Spring Creek possession, Tyler Godwin was open on the backside of some full-court pressure from the Gators, and laid the ball up for an easy two-point basket to make it 42-36. This process was repeated on the next play as Midway was headed toward victory. Just before the buzzer, Spring Creek added a three-pointer, but it was far too late as the Raiders secured the win, 46-41.

After the game, Midway head coach Aaron Lane was pleased in saying expressing his excitement for the Raiders win. He admitted that this was a game he felt his team could win and acknowledged that he feels there are a couple more games down the stretch that his team could claim wins in.

Leading the Raiders was Godwin with 15 points. Barrow had eight points and Logan Baggett had six.

Midway was now 6-9 overall with the win and 1-5 in East Central Conference play. They had a quick turnaround as they were right back in action on Wednesday, taking on East Bladen.

Midway’s Tyler Godwin looks for a shot attempt in a previous game. He had a team-high 15 points on Tuesday. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_MHS-Tyler-Godwin-1.jpeg Midway’s Tyler Godwin looks for a shot attempt in a previous game. He had a team-high 15 points on Tuesday.

Raiders thwart comeback, take 46-41 win

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

