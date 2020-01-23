Lakewood sweeps Hobbton

Keelssyn Martinez gets over the defenders for an offensive rebound. - James Ammons goes up for two of his 12 points in the Leopards’ win over Hobbton. - Hobbton’s Gracie Jones and Shalaya Bell, and Lakewood’s Brianna Smith go after a rebound. - Kamari Walker goes up uncontested for two of her 19 points in the Leopards’ win against Hobbton. - -

The Lakewood Leopards invaded the Wildcats den on Tuesday night and picked up two wins. In the girls game, the Lady Leopards got a 44-23 win over the Wildcats, while in the nightcap, the Lakewood boys held on to get a 73-71 win over the Wildcats.

Girls

Lakewood jumped out to a 15-3 margin in the first quarter. In the second frame, the Wildcats outscored the Leopards 6-4 but still were down by 10 points at 19-9 going into the break. In the third quarter, the Lady Leopards came out on fire, scoring 12 points against just four for the Wildcats. The third quarter score was 31-13. Hobbton picked up 10 points in the final quarter while the Lady Leopards scored 12 more points to reach the games final tally.

Lakewood’s Kamari Walker led all scoring with 19 points followed by Gwendolyn King, who had 16 points. The Wildcat scoring was balanced with Kristy Cruz getting five points, Shalaya Bell had four points, Kameron Stocks had four points, Gracie Jones had four points and Jayla Wilkes had three points.

Boys

In a barnburner, the Lakewood Leopards came from behind to eke out a 2-point win at 73-71 over the Wildcats.

Colby Weeks got the Wildcats started with a trio of three-pointers in the opening minutes as Hobbton had a four-point advantage at the end of the first quarter at 16-12. They opened up that lead to 10 points in the second, taking a 34-24 advantage into the break.

Lakewood came back on fire after the break, though, and were successful in cutting the Wildcats lead back to four points at 55-51 after being tied at 51 with 1:17 left in the third quarter.

During the final quarter, the score was tied at 56-56, 58-58, 63-63 and 65-65 before Lakewood managed to go up 68-65 on a three pointer. From there, they were able to secure the win, 73-71.

Lakewood had four players in double figures with Kaleb James led the scoring with 23 points. Derrick Mitchell had 15 points, James Ammons had 12 and Tillyon Williams had 10.

For the Wildcats, Jordan Pearsall had 22 points, Weeks had 19 points, Jackson Weeks had 13, and Daniel Britt had eight.

Leopards earn conference wins over Wildcats

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

