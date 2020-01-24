East Duplin rallies past Clinton

Clinton’s Kahliah Chestnutt drives to the basket for a late-game score. -

In a crucial East Central Conference matchup, the Clinton Lady Dark Horses played host to the East Duplin Panthers earlier this week. Tied atop the standings at 5-0, the winner of Tuesday’s tilt would gain the advantage on the race toward the conference title. Behind a strong second half showing, the Lady Panthers walked away from Faison Gymnasium with a 52-44 victory to remain atop the standings.

The home team Lady Dark Horses and the visiting Lady Panthers traded blow for blow in the early going. Tied at 6-6, Clinton put together some good possessions, as well as getting back on defense and took an 18-13 lead by the second quarter.

Clinton’s lead got to seven at one point before East Duplin went on a late second quarter run to cut their halftime deficit to only 22-19.

Midway through the third quarter saw a momentum change. Taking a 29-28 perch over the Lady Horses, East Duplin had taken an advantage that wouldn’t be surrendered the remainder of the way.

The Lady Panthers held the home team to just three points in the entire fourth quarter, while only scoring a paltry six of their own, but that was good enough for a 52-44 win over the now second place Clinton.

The Lady Horses’ loss sends them one game behind the Panthers in the ECC standings. Fellow Sampson County squad Midway is also in the mix at 4-2.

Overall, Clinton High now sits at 10-5, following a 0-2 start to the 2019 campaign.

Next up for the Lady Horses is a tangle with 1A Lakewood. The Lady Leopards and Horses met earlier in the season — a 56-39 Clinton victory. However, Lakewood will have a chance to even that score on Friday when they travel to Clinton.

Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.

Clinton’s Kahliah Chestnutt drives to the basket for a late-game score. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_2084.jpg Clinton’s Kahliah Chestnutt drives to the basket for a late-game score.

Lady Panthers remain atop ECC standings

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

