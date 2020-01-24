Dark Horses stay hot

Keasean Williams grabs a rebound for the Dark Horses during the first quarter. - Clinton’s Nick Smith pulls up for a short range jumper early in second half action. -

The Clinton High School men’s basketball team has hit their stride after entering East Central Conference play. Winners of four out of their last six conference tilts, the Dark Horses welcomed the East Duplin Panthers into Sonny Fasion Gymnasium on Tuesday night. Taking a slim, early lead, Clinton put enough distance between themselves and the Panthers to notch a nice 57-46 victory over visiting East Duplin.

A small 14-11 advantage for the Dark Horses following one quarter ballooned due to a second quarter that was completely owned by Clinton.

With Shawn Matthews hot behind the arc, the Horses went on a 16-1 second quarter sprint to boast a 30-17 lead at the break.

The tables quickly turned on the home team in the third, however, when East Duplin went on their own run. Going a small burst, the Panthers were able to cut their hill to climb to just six points at 40-34 as the game was entering a decisive fourth period.

Tempers began to flare in the final quarter, however as an unruly Panthers fan was sent home early by local law enforcement after constant jawing towards the officials and the use of some coarse language. Several fits of rage affected the East Duplin head coach as well, who was furious over the way things were unfolding.

Figuratively and literally, the rising temperature did not light a fire to mount a comeback under the Panthers. Not able to get a stop on defense when they needed it most, the East Duplin fell to the Dark Horses, 56-47.

Clinton’s victory jumps them to 6-7 overall and with a 5-1 ECC record, everything is still in front of the Dark Horses as they sit in second in the standings behind Goldsboro 13-2 (6-0).

Ron Davis’ crew will seek to get back to .500 on Friday evening with another home contest. This time, the Dark Horses will welcome the Leopards of Lakewood to into the corral.

The two squads played a relatively competitive game in Clinton’s season opener, but both teams have improved since that time. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Keasean Williams grabs a rebound for the Dark Horses during the first quarter. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_2139.jpg Keasean Williams grabs a rebound for the Dark Horses during the first quarter. Clinton’s Nick Smith pulls up for a short range jumper early in second half action. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_2257.jpg Clinton’s Nick Smith pulls up for a short range jumper early in second half action.

Clinton edges past East Duplin, now 5-1 in ECC

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

