Hobbton, Union Middle splits

Hobbton’s Ashawd Wynn gets through traffic for 2 of his 8 points. - Hobbton’s I.Ort Bonilla shots a jumper from the foul line for 2 of her 6 points. - Hobbton’s Josiah McLaurin gets 2 of his game high 22 points. - Union’s Ariyonna Spearman goes up for two of her game high 19 points and draws a foul from P. Roesch. - - Union’s Deshawn McKoy gets 2 of his 9 points on an uncontested layup. - -

The Union Middle Spartans visited the Hobbton Middle Wildcats on Thursday and came away with a split decision. The Spartan girls won 33-21 while the Wildcats boys boys won 53-34.

Girls

The first half of the girls game was pretty even with the Lady Spartans holding a one point lead at 8-7 after one quarter of play. In the second, the Lady Wildcats scored seven points while Union picked up six points for a 14-14 tie at the break.

The second half opened up with Union picking up six more while Hobbton managed to get only get two points. In the final period, Union surged and scored 11 points for their final tally of 33 points while Hobbton tallird five for their final of 21.

Ariyonna Spearman led all scorers with 19 points for the Spartans. H. King had five and A. Richardson had three. For the Wildcats, I. Ort Bonilla and G. Barefoot had six each while P. Roesch had five.

Going into next week’s final games of the season, the Lady Spartans are tied for first place with Sampson Middle girls.

“I think that Hobbton has really improved,” commented Union coach LaToya Snead. “I am impressed with their hustle. My girls have had to go far this year. I thank Hobbton for their hospitality and their sportsmanship. I’m glad my girls won.

She concluded with, “I just want to give a shout out to Ariyonna Spearman, my point guard.”

“I’m extremely proud of the way these girls played tonight,” commented Hobbton coach Samantha McCumbee. “We have been working on things all season long and they finally came together tonight. It was so much fun to watch them play and have fun and just get out there and do what we have been trying to get do all season. We still have one more game Monday and come in with the same mentality we did tonight and hopefully we will have a little bit different outcome. I’m extremely proud of them. We have come a long ways this season. I have a really young team and we will miss the eighth graders.”

Boys

In the nightcap, the Hobbton boys ran away from the Spartan boys, totally dominating the action. Hobbton outscored Union 18-5 in the first quarter and kept up the pressure leading 30-18 at the break. The Wildcats again outscored Union 16-4 in the third quarter for a 46-22 lead going into the final quarter. The Wildcats led by as many as 24 a couple of times. In the final frame, the Spartans picked up 12 points while the Wildcats slowed down some only getting seven.

Josiah McLaurin led the scoring with 22 points. Garett Britt finished with nine points, Ashawd Wynn had eight points, and Reece Bradshaw finished with seven.

“We came out strong in the first quarter and built up a lead,” said Hobbton coach Jackson Temple. “We stayed on the gas pedal and continued to play fast and furious throughout out the game. I’m proud of the team and will miss the eighth graders. We had a special group of players to come through the last two years and I’m thankful to have been able to coach them.”

The Wildcats finish the regular season Monday at Roseboro-Salemburg while Union will host Sampson Middle.

Hobbton’s Ashawd Wynn gets through traffic for 2 of his 8 points. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_HHS-Ashawd-Wynn.jpg Hobbton’s Ashawd Wynn gets through traffic for 2 of his 8 points. Hobbton’s I.Ort Bonilla shots a jumper from the foul line for 2 of her 6 points. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_HHS-I.-Ort-Bonilla.jpg Hobbton’s I.Ort Bonilla shots a jumper from the foul line for 2 of her 6 points. Hobbton’s Josiah McLaurin gets 2 of his game high 22 points. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_HHS-Josiah-McLaurin.jpg Hobbton’s Josiah McLaurin gets 2 of his game high 22 points. Union’s Ariyonna Spearman goes up for two of her game high 19 points and draws a foul from P. Roesch. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_UHS-Ariyonna-Spearman.jpg Union’s Ariyonna Spearman goes up for two of her game high 19 points and draws a foul from P. Roesch. Union’s Deshawn McKoy gets 2 of his 9 points on an uncontested layup. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_UMS-10.jpg Union’s Deshawn McKoy gets 2 of his 9 points on an uncontested layup.

Lady Spartans, Wildcat boys get wins

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]