Midway splits at East Bladen

Makenzi Hudson goes up for a layup in a previous game for Midway. She was one of the Lady Raiders leading scorers on Wednesday. - Wyatt Holland dribbles baseline in a previous game. He was one of the Raiders leading scorers on Midway. -

The Midway Raiders stepped out of conference play on Wednesday night when they traveled down to Elizabethtown for a basketball showdown with East Bladen. The Raiders hardwood teams returned to Spivey’s Corner after achieving a split with the Eagles, earning a win in the boys game 57-54, while the Lady Raiders fell by a wide margin, 76-44.

Girls

Things didn’t start out nearly as bad for Midway as they ended. In fact, it was polar opposites as the Lady Raiders led 16-13 at the conclusion of the opening frame. From there, though, and especially over the duration of the second and third quarters, the Lady Eagles took flight and really took a firm grip on the game. They outpaced Midway in the second quarter for a 34-24 lead at the break and extended that margin in the third quarter to 58-38. The Lady Raiders couldn’t stop the surge as East Bladen continued to gain separation. In the end, Midway had been dismantled in a 76-44 loss.

Scoring leaders for Midway were Kris McKoy with 15 points, Makenzie Hudson with 11 points, and Jenna Pope with seven points. The loss brings Midway to 12-5 overall while East Bladen improves to 14-3 with the win.

The Lady Raiders were right back in conference action on Friday night traveling to take on Goldsboro.

Boys

The Midway boys made it three wins in a row on Wednesday night as they fended off a late surge from the Eagles in a 57-54 victory. The Raiders lost a close contest earlier in the season but they turned things around this time and picked up their third-straight win.

Leading scorers for the Raiders were Wyatt Holland with 18 points and Mikeal Barrow with 13.

With the win, Midway is now 7-9 overall while They were back in action on Friday night, traveling to take on conference-leading Goldsboro. Meanwhile, East Bladen drops to 2-12 overall.

Makenzi Hudson goes up for a layup in a previous game for Midway. She was one of the Lady Raiders leading scorers on Wednesday. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_MHS-Makenzi-Hudson.jpeg Makenzi Hudson goes up for a layup in a previous game for Midway. She was one of the Lady Raiders leading scorers on Wednesday. Wyatt Holland dribbles baseline in a previous game. He was one of the Raiders leading scorers on Midway. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_MHS-Wyatt-Holland-2.jpeg Wyatt Holland dribbles baseline in a previous game. He was one of the Raiders leading scorers on Midway.

Raider boys eke past Eagles; girls fall in blowout

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]