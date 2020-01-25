Clinton dominates Lakewood

Clinton’s Shawn Matthews drives to the basket for a second quarter score. - Jaheim Faison scores a close range basket and draws the foul on Lakewood’s Jer’Quawin Rich. - Lakewood’s Tillyon Williams drives into the lane for an early second half score over Clinton’s Zion Simpson. - Derrick Mitchell powers up a second half shot with Clinton’s Zaniah Faison defending on the play. - -

In the nightcap on Friday, the Lakewood Leopards crept into the Corral that is Sonny Faison Gymnasium at Clinton High School. After a close first quarter, the Dark Horses blew the game open behind a big second-quarter performance and took victory, 67-40.

The first quarter of play saw the Leopards go out front in the early going. They took a couple of slim leads but ultimately Clinton battled back. The Dark Horses claimed the lead on a balanced offensive-attack and led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Dark Horses went on a surge while scoring wasn’t easy for Lakewood, who only had a couple of points by way of free throws. Clinton, though, was riding high on a furious second-quarter rally. Turning defense into offense, the Dark Horses outworked the Leopards 23-7 in the quarter and took full command at 35-13 at the half.

Out of the break, both teams offensive production picked up significantly out of the half. Although Clinton still outscored Lakewood, the Leopards has generated their best showing off the night with a 17-point quarter. The Dark Horses, though, still outpaced the Leopards with a 20-point performance, and led 55-30.

In the fourth quarter, things remained largely unchanged as the Dark Horses cruises to victory, 67-40.

Looking at the score book, Clinton was led by a complete team effort. Shawn Matthews was the only Dark Horse to reach double digits with 12 points. Hot on his heels was Keasean Williams with nine points followed by Nick Smith, Zyon Simpson, and Will Harris all with eight points. Logan Williard and Ja’Melle Williams both had five points, Dieon Venable and Jaheim Faison each had four points, and Dylan Mitchell and Shykeem Monk each had two points.

For Lakewood, Kaleb James led all scorers with 18 points. James Ammons had nine points, and Tillyon Williams has seven points.

With the win, Clinton is back at .500 at 7-7 overall. They’ll get back into conference action on Tuesday when they travel to take on Spring Creek.

For Lakewood, they fall to 4-11 overall and will also be back on the court on Tuesday, hosting North Duplin.

Clinton’s Shawn Matthews drives to the basket for a second quarter score. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_2685.jpg Clinton’s Shawn Matthews drives to the basket for a second quarter score. Jaheim Faison scores a close range basket and draws the foul on Lakewood’s Jer’Quawin Rich. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_2696.jpg Jaheim Faison scores a close range basket and draws the foul on Lakewood’s Jer’Quawin Rich. Lakewood’s Tillyon Williams drives into the lane for an early second half score over Clinton’s Zion Simpson. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_2835.jpg Lakewood’s Tillyon Williams drives into the lane for an early second half score over Clinton’s Zion Simpson. Derrick Mitchell powers up a second half shot with Clinton’s Zaniah Faison defending on the play. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_2840.jpg Derrick Mitchell powers up a second half shot with Clinton’s Zaniah Faison defending on the play.

Horses race past Leopards in 67-40 win

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

