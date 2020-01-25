Lady Horses escape Lakewood

Lakewood's Gwendlyn King battles Clinton's Laniyah Smith for a loose ball along the baseline. - Lakewood forward Gwendlyn King fires a pass to a teammate after snagging an offensive rebound. - NaKeviah Evans rises in the lane for a short range jumper during second half action. -

An inner-County showdown unfolded Friday night at Clinton High School when Lakewood and Clinton tangled on the hardwood for some basketball action. For the girls game, the Lady Leopards and the Lady Dark Horses entered the contest on opposite ends of the spectrum. While the teams overall records proved that fact, what transpired on the court displayed otherwise. After a tight game that, Clinton closed the game on a big run and claimed victory, 53-41.

It was pink-out night for LDH as they donned a bright pink and white uniform.

The first quarter of action yielded some surprising results. Lakewood looked like the aggressor in in the early going and really took it to the Lady Horses. Four different players scores for the Lady Leopards as they quickly ran out to 10 points. Meanwhile at the other end, baskets were hard to come by for Clinton. In fact, free throws were the only points scored by the Lady Horses all quarter as Lakewood opened a 10-3 lead. By the end of the quarter, that lead stood at 10-6.

In the second quarter, things quickly began to turn around. Clinton turned to a full court defense that really gave the Lakewood offense and the Lady Dark Horses took advantage of the turnover-happy Lady Leopards. Mounting an 8-1 run, Clinton took a 14-11 lead. Lakewood finally got more points for from the free throw line to make it 14-13, but just like the Lady Horses in the first quarter, the Lady Leopards were without a basket with 1:10 left in the half. Indeed, Lakewood would be held without a basket while the Lady Horses found their stride in the late stages of the half in taking a 22-13 lead.

Out of the gate, the teams scored at a rapid pace as the court hit 28-20 early in the third quarter. Throughout the third quarter, Lakewood hung around, getting back to within 28-25. Three-point baskets by Brittany Blackburn and Isa Banks, though, reextended the lead back to nine points at 34-25 with 3:00 to go in the quarter. Clinton upheld that lead throughout the remainder of the quarter, though Lakewood did get back under double digits at 38-30 by the end of the third.

This surge carried over into the third quarter as the Lady Leopards cane storming back. With 5:43 left in the game, Lakewood was down just two points at 40-38 with possession. Then, with 5:30 left they completed their comeback and tied the game at 40-40. Banks hit a jumper to put Clinton back out front and the Lady Dark Horses went right back into their full court pressure. The press forced another timeout and as a result, Banks hit another jumper to put LDH up 44-40 with 4:45 left. After a Clinton timeout, Banks made it six in a row on a layup and then another basket made the run 8-0 as the lead was 48-40.

The run ended up being a 13-1 run as the Lady Dark Horses surged away to victory, 53-41.

Leading the pace for the Lady Dark Horses was Banks with 19 points. She was followed by NaKeviah Evans who had 14 points and Khaliah Chestnutt who had eight points. Blackburn and Dekyla Moore each had five.

For the Lady Leopards, Precious King did all she could to keep her team in contention, posting 16 points. She was followed by Kamari Walker with 12 points.

With the win, Clinton stands at 11-5 overall. They are slated to step back into conference action on Tuesday when they travel to take on Spring Creek.

For Lakewood, they fall to 4-10 overall and will also step back into the court on Tuesday, hosting North Duplin.

