Middle school basketball wraps up

David Johnson | Sampson Independent In an early season game with Roseboro-Salemburg, Ashawd Wynn passes the ball off down the lane. He had six points Monday. - Courtesy Photo | Dwight Horne The 2019-2020 Sampson Dark Horses - David Johnson | Sampson Independent In an early-season game with Roseboro-Salemburg, John Wilkes looks for room on the sideline. He had 10 points Monday. -

The regular season finale of middle school basketball was played Monday afternoon with Hobbton traveling to Roseboro-Salemburg and Sampson taking on Union. In a pair of big wins, the Hobbton and Sampson boys teams each captured wins to solidify themselves among the top of the conference standings.

Sampson

The Sampson Middle School boys basketball team finished up a perfect regular season with a 59-31 win at Union on Monday night.

The Horses were led by Landen Pearson with 20 points followed by D.J. Wilson with eight and B.J. Bennett with seven. J’Kashi Brunson came off the bench to get seven assists for Sampson. Union was led by Da’Shaun McKoy with 17 points and Rayshsun added 12.

“Kind of a ragged game tonight but I was very pleased with our effort,” said Dwight Horne, head coach for SMS “All of our subs played well as we had 12 out of 15 players to score.”

Hobbton

The Hobbton Middle School boys basketball team traveled to Roseboro-Salemburg on Monday afternoon and came away with a 49-32 win. With the win, the Wildcats earned themselves a number two seed in the upcoming middle school tournament.

“We finished the season strong,” commented Hobbton head coach Jackson Temple. “The Wildcats will host a playoff game for the first time. I am so proud of our team. What a great way to finish the regular season.”

The Wildcats had a fairly balanced scoring attack. Josiah McLaurin had 12 points, John Wilkes had 10 points, Ashawd Wynn had six points, Zy Smith had five points, Garrett Britt had four points, and Darion Morrell had three points.

For Roseboro-Salemburg, Antonio M. had nine points and Josiah B. and Cameron W. had six points each.

Both teams earned a bye in the first round of action and will each play their first round tournament games at home on Thursday, Feb. 6. The first round of action between the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds will be played tomorrow at the higher seed.

Tournament play set to begin on Thursday

David Johnson Sports Writer

Sports Editor Daron Barefoot contributed to this story. Reach him at [email protected]

