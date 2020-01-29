Butler signs with NC Wesleyan

January 29, 2020 Sampson Independent Sports 0
Harrells Christian Academy senior and baseball standout Cody Butler officially signed with NC Wesleyan on Monday. In a ceremony at the school, surrounded by his parents Chris and Mandy Butler, as well as HCA administration, Butler officially signs his National Letter of Intent and shares smiles as he solidifies his college pathway.

