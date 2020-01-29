Hall of Fame to induct Purcell

Clinton native and Executive Director of NC State’s Wolfpack Club, Bobby Purcell, joined an elite group of members in being inducted into the 2020 Class of the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame. It was also announced in December that 2020 will mark the year of Purcell’s retirement. This year’s inductees will be enshrined during the 57th annual Induction Banquet on Friday, May 1 at the Raleigh Convention Center. An afternoon news conference and reception will be held on April 30 at 4 p.m. at the N.C. Museum of History. Check back in later this week as the Independent highlights all of Purcell’s accomplishments and what comes next for the distinguished Hall of Famer. -

Clinton native and Executive Director of NC State’s Wolfpack Club, Bobby Purcell, joined an elite group of members in being inducted into the 2020 Class of the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame. It was also announced in December that 2020 will mark the year of Purcell’s retirement. This year’s inductees will be enshrined during the 57th annual Induction Banquet on Friday, May 1 at the Raleigh Convention Center. An afternoon news conference and reception will be held on April 30 at 4 p.m. at the N.C. Museum of History. Check back in later this week as the Independent highlights all of Purcell’s accomplishments and what comes next for the distinguished Hall of Famer.