Lady Panthers edge Raiders

Jenna Pope wrestles with an East Duplin player for possession of a rebound. - Kris McKoy unleashes a floating jumper against an East Duplin defender. -

League-leading East Duplin came calling to Midway High School on Tuesday night when the Lady Raiders and Lady Panthers squared off on the hardwood in an East Central Conference battle. After a very close tangle, East Duplin held on for the win and remained undefeated in league play with a 36-27 victory.

Midway got off to a solid start in the early going of the first quarter. They opened up an early lead as they were able to hold East Duplin at bay. Behind baskets by Caitlyn Holland, Kris McKoy, and Kaylah Jackson, the Lady Raiders led 10-4. By the end of the quarter, though, East Duplin had cut it to 10-9.

The Lady Panthers captured the lead early in the second quarter after back-to-back trips to the free throw line resulted in points to make it 11-10. Midway, meanwhile, went cold until Rylie Williams sank a jumper from the left side to break the East Duplin streak. Counterproductive to the Lady Raiders efforts were the mounting foul calls being whistled against them. Physical play was found on both sides of the ball, but it was Midway that paid the price with an 8-2 discrepancy. By the end of the quarter, the lead had changed hands a couple times but it was the Lady Panthers that held a 15-14 advantage at the break.

Out of halftime, the situation remained largely unchanged. The teams traded scores throughout the first segment of the quarter while East Duplin continued to hold a 1-3 point lead. The foul situation was also unchanged as Midway continued to be pegged with foul calls while the Lady Panthers had no fouls, despite equally-physical play. With 3:13 left in the third quarter, the teams traded timeouts as the score sat at 21-20 East Duplin. A few moments later, Jenna Pope put Midway back ahead at 24-23 with under a minute to go. But, with 8.1 left in the quarter, right back to the line went East Duplin. They went one-for-two at the stripe to tie the game up, which is how the quarter ended at 24-24.

To begin the final period, the Lady Panthers ran a set play and went back ahead 26-24. A steal and layup by McKoy tied things right back up. The ensuing East Duplin possession, though, saw the Lady Panthers go right back to the free throw line. Both free throws flanked off, however, as the game remained tied. This prompted a timeout from Midway with 6:15 left and the score tied 26-26. The Lady Raiders went cold though and back to back scores put East Duplin on top 31-26 with 4:08 left in the contest.

Like clockwork, and to the surprise of no one, East Duplin continued to also rack up flyer miles at the free throw line. Poor results, though, kept things close as the score sat at 31-26 with under 4:00 to go. That was until more free throws added two more points for the Lady Panthers and the lead reached 33-26 with 1:28 left. The larger story of the quarter, however, is that Midway went scoreless the last 6:15 until Makenzi Hudson made a free throw with just three seconds left in the game. With the clock hitting zeroes, East Duplin was departing Spivey’s Corner with a 36-27 victory.

Post-game stats certainly indicated the foul disparity. Midway was whistled for 21 fouls for the game while East Duplin finished the game with only seven fouls against them.

Leading the scoring for the Lady Raiders was McKoy with eight and Holland with six. Pope and Rylie Williams each had four points, Jackson and Ashante Warren each had two, and Hudson had one.

With the loss, Midway is now 13-5 overall and 5-3 in conference play. They will return to action on Friday, hosting James Kenan.

For East Duplin, the win moves them to 14-3 overall and 8-0 in ECC play. They are slated to play Thursday against Ashley and Friday against Spring Creek.

Jenna Pope wrestles with an East Duplin player for possession of a rebound. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_MHS-Jenna-Pope-1.jpeg Jenna Pope wrestles with an East Duplin player for possession of a rebound. Kris McKoy unleashes a floating jumper against an East Duplin defender. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_MHS-Kris-McKoy-2.jpeg Kris McKoy unleashes a floating jumper against an East Duplin defender.

East Duplin rallies late for 36-27 win at Midway

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]