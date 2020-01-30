East Duplin buzzes Midway

Jamar Autry, who finished with a team-high 20 points, goes up for a contestant layup under the basket. - Wyatt Holland goes up for two with an East Duplin player looking to make a stop closing in. -

East Central Conference basketball action resumed on Tuesday night when Midway and East Duplin met up on the hardwood in Spivey’s Corner. In a game that went literally down to the wire, the Raiders found themselves in a familiar and frustrating situation: a buzzer-beating loss. The Panthers released a last-second shot off a rebound that bounced high off the rim and fell back through the hoop as the horn sounded and the East Duplin faithful celebrated their 62-60 win.

The game didn’t exactly get off to a blistering pace on Tuesday. The Raiders opened a quick 4-2 lead but the score settled there for the next few minutes. The lead then waffled back and forth a few times but the Panthers led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, threes were raining for Midway as they pushed their lead to 19-11. Luke Strickland, Mikeal Barrow, Thornton Baggett, and Jamar Autry landed three-pointers as the Raiders surged. At the 4:00 mark, though, it was like someone had flipped a switch as the Panthers then mounted a 9-0 run of their own and captured a 20-19 lead with 3:08 left in the half. Another three-ball from Autry, though, stopped the run and Midway reclaimed the lead. Then, with 2:09 left, the score sat at 22-22 with Tyler Godwin headed to the line. He converted both attempts as the Raiders went right back ahead at 24-22. Autry also continued to put on a good show, converting another three-pointer while also causing defensive mischief that thwarted the Panthers efforts. Down the stretch, Midway closed the half out on a small spurt to lead 30-24 at the break.

East Duplin earned the advantage in the third quarter as they worked their way back to a tie game at 33-33. In fact, it was a 14-2 run for the Panthers as they raced back to take a 38-35 lead. Strickland, though, drained back-to-back threes to put Midway back out front, 41-38, but East Duplin continued this dueling three point battle by countering with one of their own for a 41-41 score. At this point, the Raiders signaled for a timeout to slow things down. However out of the break, they ignited for a 7-0 run to take a 48-41 lead before the Panthers closed the quarter out with a layup, making it 48-43 Midway with the game headed to the fourth quarter.

To kick off the final frame, Midway continued to kick out high octane energy. Their lead hit as many as eight points and was at 53-47 when East Duplin called for timeout with 5:59 to go. The Raiders lead approached double digits a couple of times but very slowly the Panthers began to close in. With 3:40 left in the game, they stood at the free throw line looking to cut it even closer. Their shooter flushed both and suddenly it was a two-point game at 57-55. Then, they generated a steal on full-court pressure and tied the game back up with 3:33 left at 57-57.

With a minute left to play, the game stood tied at 60-60 where it sat all the way down to the 18.8 mark. During that span, the Raiders had been tagged with a couple of suspect charge calls, both of which erased scores, but nonetheless the score stood tied. Then, at the buzzer, East Duplin scooped up a rebound and was able to put one last shot back up, which would prove to be the buzzer-beating jumper that stunned the Raiders as they fell for the the third time this season in buzzer-beating fashion, 62-60.

Autry led Midway with a 20-point effort. He was followed by Strickland with 11 points and Godwin with 10 points.

This marks the Raiders third buzzer-beating loss this season and drops them to 7-11 overall and 1-7 in league play. They will host James Kenan on Friday.

East Duplin is now 11-6 overall and 5-3 in league play. They will next play at Ashley on Thursday and will host Spring Creek on Friday.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

