Leopards shred Rebels

Tillyon Williams goes up for a layup in a previous game. Williams led the Leopards with 18 points on Tuesday night. -

Tuesday night was a good night to be a Lakewood Leopard. Hosting North Duplin in a pair of Carolina 1A Conference battles, the Leopards put together two great efforts and came away with a clean sweep of the Rebels, earning wins in both varsity events. In the boy’s game, it was complete domination as Lakewood shredded North Duplin, 72-38.

The last time the Rebels and Leopards met, a close game ensued that resulted in North Duplin hanging on for 50-42 victory.

The script was completely flipped this time around, however, as Lakewood cashed in a brilliant effort.

The Leopards, who tend to suffer from slow, sluggish starts to games, did not suffer from that at all on Tuesday. Tallying a 19-9 advantage after one quarter, Lakewood was playing with great intensity on both ends of the court.

Tillyon Williams, who when all was said and done had hit four of six shots from beyond the arc, was the motor behind the Leopards offense.

The nine-point first quarter deficit faced by North Duplin paled in comparison to what awaited them in the second quarter. Creating second chance opportunities by dominating the boards, Lakewood seemed to have possession for the entire quarter. Turning those rebounds into actual scores was where the Leopards opened up a 39-15 halftime advantage.

Coming out of the break, the intermission didn’t stop Lakewood from putting together what became their best performance of the season to date. Boasting an exactly 40-point lead at 64-24 by the end of the third period, fans would get to head home a little early due to the running clock.

The Rebels did have a good fourth quarter as Lakewood emptied the bench, but by then it was much too late. Outscoring the home team 14-6 in the final quarter, North Duplin made the final score look a bit more respectable, 72-38.

Williams was the high scorer for the Leopards with 18 points. Kaleb James and Derrick Mitchell also had a good night with 13 and 12 points. James and Mitchell also grabbed nine and seven rebounds, respectively.

The Leopards improved to 5-11 overall, but are now above .500 in conference play at 4-3. They will face a road trip for their next tangle against Rosewood on Friday, where tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Tillyon Williams goes up for a layup in a previous game. Williams led the Leopards with 18 points on Tuesday night. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_LHS-Tillyon-Williams-3.jpeg Tillyon Williams goes up for a layup in a previous game. Williams led the Leopards with 18 points on Tuesday night.

Lakewood mercy-rules North Duplin in 72-38 victory

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]