Purcell to be enshrined

A high honor has been bestowed upon Clinton native Bobby Purcell. Perhaps putting the exclamation point on an already highly illustrious career, Purcell recently received the call that he’s among an elite group of people that comprise the 2020 Class of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

In a ceremony that will enshrine the inductees during the 57th Annual Induction Banquet, Purcell will join the ranks of Debbie Antonelli, Muggsy Bogues, Mack Brown, Dennis Craddock, Dr. Charles Kernodle, Mac Morris, Trot Nixon, Julius Peppers, Judy Rose, Tim Stevens and Donnell Woolford.

The banquet will be held Friday, May 1, at the Raleigh Convention Center. An afternoon news conference and reception will be held on April 30 at 4 p.m. at the N.C. Museum of History.

“It was very humbling,” Purcell attested as his initial reaction to the call back in December. “It’s something you never really never dream about. I was quite surprised and I’m genuinely humbled by the announcement.”

He acknowledged that he was in New York attending the College Football Hall of Fame induction of former N.C. State wide receiver Torry Holt when he received the news.

Purcell’s storied career at NC State began back in the 1970s as a student. It is noted on NC State’s GoPack website that he graduated in 1977 from the Poole College of Management and went on to earn his master’s degree in Sports Management at the University of Georgia.

In 1981, Purcell returned to NC State when he joined the coaching staff for the Wolfpack football team under head coach Monte Kiffin, initially assisting with running backs, special teams, and the defensive scout team. He also served as academic coordinator. In 1983, Tom Reed was named the next head coach of the football team and he named Purcell as recruiting coordinator/assistant coach, in which he was quickly recognized as one of the ACC’s top recruiters.

In 1986, NC State once again made a change at the head coach position, naming Dick Sheridan as the new head coach. Sheridan named Purcell as his recruiting coordinator while he also handled many administrative duties, including coordinator of the Dick Sheridan Football Skills camp.

Since 1991, Purcell has served as the executive director of the Wolfpack Club. During his tenure as executive director, the Wolfpack Club has averaged raising over $15.7 million per year for 25 years and in all has raised over a half-billion dollars in student-athlete funds. In addition, he served as the National Association of Athletic Development Directors president in 2004-2005 and was named their University Division Fund Raiser of the Year in 2007.

In 2014, he was recognized with their Lifetime Achievement Award. Purcell’s other accomplishments with the Wolfpack Club have been the $45 million Wolfpack Pride Campaign, the Campaign for N.C. State Students, the Goal Line Drive Campaign, the Batter Up Campaign, Advantage Wolfpack Campaign and the Building Futures Campaign. He also oversaw the construction of the Wendell Murphy Football Center and the C. Richard Vaughn Towers at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Purcell’s ties to Clinton go back to him being a 1973 graduate of Clinton High School, where he played first base for the baseball team and tight end for the football team. And to say that his love for the Clinton community runs deep would be a tremendous understatement.

“My roots are deep in Clinton and in Sampson County. You don’t get an award like this by yourself. I owe so much to the City of Clinton and to so many people in general,” Purcell continued.

“It’s a great place to grow up and I owe so many people credit for their influence on my life — from ministerial leaders at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church to coaches and other Clinton natives already in place at NC State when I got there.”

He mentioned his parents, Ed and Tink Purcell, as being the most important force in his life.

“I was very fortunate to have wonderful parents,” said Purcell. “My father is deceased now. I just wish he was here today to be a part of this. He was always my biggest fan, whether I won or lost. Like most good dads, he was always there for me. I wish I could share this with him.”

Purcell also cited an incredible list of high-profile names who were a lamp unto the footsteps of his path — big names like Bobby Robinson, Tommy Sloan, Bob Lewis, Willie Jacobs, Walker Bellamy, Ed Taylor, and Herman Bunch. Even more specifically, Purcell acknowledged that individuals that had big impacts on him were Ronnie Jackson, Dwight Saunders, Paul Boone, Tom Cornwell, and mentors Dale Jackson, Terry Holland, and William “Bill” Faircloth.

To cement the attitude of a “paying it forward” legacy, Purcell acknowledged that some of the biggest and most memorable highlights of his career were seeing the lives of student-athletes changed.

“Over the years, I’ve seen so many student-athletes come into North Carolina State University and get their education through scholarship opportunities and the Wolfpack Club made that possible,” Purcell acknowledged.

He also pointed out that big names from Sampson County like Dennis Owens, Sandy Kea, Brian Peterson, and Bobby Crumpler were all first-generation college students.

“I’m proud of the fundraising that provided these opportunities and I’m proud of the men they have become.”

Purcell’s influence is widespread in college athletics, as 18 former staff members serve at other universities, including three athletic directors: Jimmy Bass at UNC-Wilmington, Karlton Creech at Maine, and Joe Hull at College of Charleston. He is also very active in the community, having served on various boards including the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, the NC State Alumni Association Board, the NC State Friends of the Library Board, and the Triangle Chapter of the National Football Foundation.

In addition to last week’s Hall of Fame induction announcement, Purcell also announced in December that he will retire in 2020. He said the plan is for his retirement to become official on June 30, one day before the July 1 conclusion of the academic and athletic season.

His retirement comes as bittersweet to his colleagues. Longtime assistant Bess Wood spoke highly of Purcell, paying her boss nothing but the highest respect.

“We are so proud of Bobby and we will all miss him, but I think I will miss him the most! He is truly a one-of-a-kind boss, leader and such a gentle and honest soul.”

And NC State Athletic Director Boo Corrigan took to Twitter to express his love and respect.

“Bobby Purcell has been synonymous with both the Wolfpack Club and N.C. State Athletics for over three decades,” Corrigan said in the tweet. “He is a pioneer in his profession, has always put N.C. State’s best interests above his own and his profound impact cannot be overstated. Bobby is connected to every generation of Wolfpack Athletics and he has created a true legacy that will endure. We are grateful for all that Bobby has done and meant to N.C. State Athletics.”

When asked about comes next following his retirement, Purcell conceded there are no concrete plans as of right now. At the young age of 64, he says, “I’m not going to stop working — just slow down.” And while he did confirm that his plans are to remain in Raleigh, it certainly doesn’t take away from the love that he has for his hometown.

“I’m proud to have grown up in Clinton and call it home. It’s a great place to grow up and I’m where I’m at because of the City of Clinton.”

Bobby Purcell poses with Charlie Bryant, Wolfpack Club executive director predecessor to Purcell, and Mrs. Wuf along the sidelines during a football game at Carter-Finley Stadium. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Purcell-and-Wolf.jpg Bobby Purcell poses with Charlie Bryant, Wolfpack Club executive director predecessor to Purcell, and Mrs. Wuf along the sidelines during a football game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Bobby Purcell poses with Joel Pawlak, chair of the Council on Athletics Committee and the university’s Athletic Representative. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Purcell-and-man.jpg Bobby Purcell poses with Joel Pawlak, chair of the Council on Athletics Committee and the university’s Athletic Representative. Bobby Purcell and former WRAL Sports anchor Jeff Gravley conduct an interview. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Purcell-and-Gravely.jpg Bobby Purcell and former WRAL Sports anchor Jeff Gravley conduct an interview. Bobby Purcell poses inside the N.C. State Wolfpack Club. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Bobby-Purcell-NCSHOF.jpg Bobby Purcell poses inside the N.C. State Wolfpack Club. Purcell addresses an audience in a past meeting in the Wolfpack Club. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Bobby-TB10.jpg Purcell addresses an audience in a past meeting in the Wolfpack Club. Purcell shows the ‘Wolfpack’ hands with N.C.State Men’s Basketball head coach Kevin Keatts. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_20191119_183853.jpg Purcell shows the ‘Wolfpack’ hands with N.C.State Men’s Basketball head coach Kevin Keatts.

