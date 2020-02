SMS sweeps regular season

The 2020 Sampson Middle School Dark Horses basketball team finished the regular season undefeated champions of middle school boys basketball. Pictured in this team photo are, first row from left: Zach Pope, Camden Davis, J’Kashi Brunson, Keys Thomas, and Holden Spell. Middle Row, from left: Zi McNeal, Aaron Matthews, Nyshawn Sampson, Nydarion Blackwell, Javier Joyner, and Walker Spell. Back row, from left: Coach Dwight Horne, B.J. Bennett, T.K. Bennett, Landen Pearson, Jymick Sampson, D.J. Wilson, and Coach Blake Davis -

The 2020 Sampson Middle School Dark Horses basketball team finished the regular season undefeated champions of middle school boys basketball. Pictured in this team photo are, first row from left: Zach Pope, Camden Davis, J’Kashi Brunson, Keys Thomas, and Holden Spell. Middle Row, from left: Zi McNeal, Aaron Matthews, Nyshawn Sampson, Nydarion Blackwell, Javier Joyner, and Walker Spell. Back row, from left: Coach Dwight Horne, B.J. Bennett, T.K. Bennett, Landen Pearson, Jymick Sampson, D.J. Wilson, and Coach Blake Davis