Lady Wildcats secure big win

Ciara Bryant gets through traffic in last week’s game against Rosewood. She contributed 6 points to the Wildcat win. - Kameron Stocks moves the ball down court in last week’s Hobbton-Rosewood game. Stocks scored 12 points Wednesday in the Wildcat won over Rosewood. -

The Hobbton Wildcats girl’s basketball team won their first game in three years on Wednesday night at Rosewood. After losing to Rosewood 35-28 last Friday, the Lady Wildcats put together a a great effort and grinded out a gritty 31-28 win over the Lady Eagles this time around.

For Hobbton, Kameron Stocks was a force as she totaled 15 points. Ciara Bryant had six points and Shalaya Bell, Jayla Wilkes, Gracie Jones, and Marissa Bell all had two points each.

“Like I said last Friday, all the stakes are going to fall and we are going to get a win,” commented Hobbton coach Jose Garcia. “It was so emotional, I just can’t find the words. It has been three years since Hobbton had a win on our side. Last night I kept telling them we have to come out and set the tone, we have to punch them in the mouth (figuratively) and we have to keep going until we hear the whistle blow and there are three zeros on the clock saying the time was out. It seems like everything was coming in at the right time, the right moment. We never gave up. We were up several times, and just didn’t give up. Everybody stepped up including my freshmen and my seniors, just everybody. The whole atmosphere was just phenomenal. It got so emotional even I started tearing up,” Garcia emphasized.

Though their record is 1-13 overall and 1-6 in league play, there’s no doubt that that “one” is feeling pretty darn good. The Lady Wildcats were back in hosting Princeton on Friday night.

In the boys game, Rosewood secured a 56-37 victory over Hobbton. The Eagles jumped out to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter and the level of play really evened out from there, though a fourth quarter surge solidified the Rosewood win. Leading scorers for the Wildcats was Colby Weeks with 12 points and Jordan Pearsall with 10. Hobbton is now 1-14 overall and 1-6 in league play.

Ciara Bryant gets through traffic in last week’s game against Rosewood. She contributed 6 points to the Wildcat win. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_HHS-Ciara-Bryant.jpg Ciara Bryant gets through traffic in last week’s game against Rosewood. She contributed 6 points to the Wildcat win. Kameron Stocks moves the ball down court in last week’s Hobbton-Rosewood game. Stocks scored 12 points Wednesday in the Wildcat won over Rosewood. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_HHS-Kameron-Stocks.jpg Kameron Stocks moves the ball down court in last week’s Hobbton-Rosewood game. Stocks scored 12 points Wednesday in the Wildcat won over Rosewood.

Hobbton girls secure first win in three years at Rosewood

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]