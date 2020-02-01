Raiders tame Tigers

Midway’s Cameron Barefoot gets an early game steal and layup for the Raiders. - Midway’s Jaden Covington gets vertical for a layup for the Raiders on Friday night. -

Midway and James Kenan squared off on the hardwood on Friday night. With cold, dreary weather outside, the action inside on the court was certainly hot and fierce. For the Raiders, they recovered from an early blow and rallied to win in thrilling fashion, 54-51.

James Kenan stormed out of the gate early in the first quarter as the Tigers used quick hands and a tenacious full court press to force several Midway turnovers. Very quickly, they opened a 16-6 lead as the Raiders struggled to control the ball, let alone get off shots. Just as quickly, though, things turned around as the Tigers went cold and Midway began to chip away. Mounting an 8-0 run, the Raiders trailed just 16-14 at the end of the quarter.

Then, with action getting back underway in the second, Midway successfully tied things back up at 16-16 on a nice dish from Jamar Autry to Jaden Covington, who finished the layup for a tie game. Then, free throws by Autry put Midway back on top at the 4:00 mark as the game settled into back and forth action. As the quarter winded down, the Raiders emerged ahead and led by as many as three. By halftime, they still clung to a small advantage as they were up 25-24.

Out of the break, the teams began to play a rousing game of “anything you can do I can do better.” James Kenan matched Midway beat for beat, matching two and three point scores. At the 4:00 mark, the Raiders still clung to a slim 33-32 lead. As the quarter trickled on, however, the Raiders built their biggest lead of the night at 39-32 and at the end of the period staked a 39-34 lead headed to the final period.

In a serious case of deja vu, the Tigers chipped away at the lead and successfully rallied to tie things back up. At the 5:29 mark, the score was tied at 40-40. Also deja vu worthy was a charge call assessed against Midway, which came after the Raiders Cameron Barefoot, who was hit with the charge, was clearly slapped in the face. Still, with 3:55 on the clock, Midway led 43-42. Then, perhaps a huge moment in the game was a foul that sent Barefoot to the line for two free throws. Concurrently, the Tigers were hit with a technical, leading to a total of four free throws and possession for the Raiders. At the end of the transaction, Midway had a six point edge. James Kenan, though, hit back to back baskets for a total of five points to get right back into contention, down one point. From there, the end of the game rapidly approached. Once again, the Raiders led by as much as six points with under 30 seconds to go before James Kenan sunk a three-ball to make it 54-51. Then, the Tigers generated a Raiders turnover with time ticking away and was racing back the other way for one final shot. It bounced high off the rim and safely away from the goal as time expired on a much-needed Midway victory. The final score, 54-41.

Tyler Godwin was sensational for the Raiders and led the team with 18 points. Autry contributed 10 points followed by Covington with nine and Lane Baggett with eight.

After the game, head coach Aaron Lane was elated with the win and was all smiles as one by one his team emerged from the locker room. He complimented their winning attitude and had nothing but positive things to say about his players despite some adversity this season.

With the win, Midway is now 8-11 overall and 2-7 in league play. They hit the court on Tuesday on the road at Wallace-Rose Hill.

For the Tigers, they are 8-10 on the season and 3-5 in ECC play.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

