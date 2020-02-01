Lady Tigers stun Midway

Midway’s Kris McKoy lays in a shot for two points on Friday night. - Midway’s Makenzi Hudson receives a pass and turns to let loose a jumpshot. -

A cold, rainy night greeted fans Friday night as Midway and James Kenan squared off on the basketball court in more East Central 2A Conference action. Perhaps the ugly weather had an impact on the Lady Raiders as they dropped their second straight game, this one to a struggling opponent, 43-40.

After opening a 4-0 lead, Midway endured a bit of lackadaisical play as James Kenan mounted a 10-2 run for a 10-6 lead. The damage could have been more, but the turnover bug set in as the Lady Tigers suffered numerous traveling violations. For the Lady Raiders, they simply went cold as the lead stalled at 10-7. After one period of play, James Kenan had seized a 12-7 advantage.

In the second quarter, the game really evened out and began to waffle back and forth. Midway caught up to and passed the Lady Tigers but the lead changed hand a few times. By the end of the half, James Kenan took a late lead and went into the break up 22-21.

Out of the break, the Lady Raiders came out red hot. They got their fast-break going in the early segment and got easy layups from Rylie Williams, Kris McKoy, and Makenzi Hudson to take a 27-22 lead. This 6-0 spurt prompted a timeout from James Kenan, who countered with a 2-point bucket out of the break. Midway couldn’t maintain their quick start as the Lady Tigers answered with an 8-2 run of their own. It was capped off by a three pointer with 1:38 left, putting James Kenan back on top, 30-29. In fact, it became a 12-2 run by the end of the quarter as the Lady Tigers led 34-29 headed to the final quarter of play.

Throughout the fourth quarter, sloppy play dominated the game. James Kenan continued to lead by 5-6 points throughout the period, but neither team was exactly lighting it up. With 2:38 on the clock, the teams exchanged timeouts as the lead sat at 39-35 in favor of the Lady Tigers. Throughout the game, poor free throw shooting had plagued the Lady Raiders and it really seemed like it was going to prove costly. With the game so tight, every point was critical as free throw after free throw clanked off the rim. Fortunately for Midway, though, James Kenan also missed a pair of front ends of the one-and-one and with 1:00 left, Midway had yet another chance to tie the game. This time, Jenna Pope went one-for-two from the charity stripe, leaving the Lady Raiders a point behind at 39-38. Down on the other end, the Lady Tigers converted a basket and made it 41-38 and were headed back to the line with 34.2 left for two more shots. They converted one of two and extended their lead to 42-38 before Pope made it 42-40 on the free throw line on the other end with 13.9 left. Excitement really built with 7.3 left in the game when Midway’s Sydney Williams forced a jump ball with the possession arrow pointed in the Lady Raiders favor. One last shot by Caitlyn Holland missed, though, as the Lady Tigers escaped with a 43-40 victory.

Leading the scoring for Midway was Pope with 10. Allison Belflowers had nine points, McKoy had eight, and Rylie Williams had six. Sydney Williams, Caitlyn Holland, and Hudson all had two each.

In terms of free throws, the Lady Raiders left 11 freebies on the line.

After the game, Midway head coach Allen McLamb was poignant in his assessment of the game.

“If you only shoot 20 percent and don’t rebound, you lose ball games,” he asserted. “If we can’t fix our shooting problem, we’re going to be in trouble.”

With the loss, the Lady Raiders are now 13-7 overall and 5-4 in league play. They return to action on Tuesday with a road trip down to Wallace-Rose Hill.

James Kenan is now 9-9 overall and 3-5 in the ECC.

