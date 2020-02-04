Clinton splits with Wallace-Rose Hill

Clinton’s Isa Bank’s drives for a second half score. - Laniyah Smith pushes the ball up court against the press late in the game for the Lady Dark Horses. - Clinton senior Jaheim Faison slashes through defenders for a first half score. - Dieon Venable floats across the lane for a short range jumper during second half action. - -

Welcoming the Bulldogs from Wallace-Rose Hill to their home court on Friday night, Clinton High School’s girls and boys basketball squads were both riding great waves of momentum. While the Lady Horses soundly defeated the Lady Bulldogs, the Dark Horse boys fell to the Bulldogs in a 57-56 thriller.

Girls

Coming off two wins and having won nine out of 10, the Lady Horses continued their success against Wallace-Rose Hill with a 63-44 victory.

Led by junior Isa Banks and sophomore Khaliah Chestnutt, Clinton began the tilt on a 16-7 run, staking out an early advantage over the visitors.

Both teams traded blow for blow in the second quarter. Banks and Chestnutt continued to be the heartbeat of the CHS offense and a nine-point lead endured for the Lady Horses throughout the quarter, settling at 29-20 by halftime.

Shortly after the intermission, separation beyond a nine-point lead soon came for the Horses. Spotting the Lady Dawgs just seven, Clinton had taken a 53-27 advantage at the conclusion of the third quarter.

A late fourth quarter Wallace run was much too late for the Lady Bulldogs, who could only trim the large deficit they faced to 63-44 — sealing another victory for Chris Owens’ streaking squad.

As aforementioned, Banks and Chestnutt came alive on Friday night, combining for 78% of the Lady Horses offense. Banks and Chestnutt spotted 29 and 20 points, respectively.

Banks also led Clinton in rebounds with 12 total boards.

Sitting at 13-5 (7-1), Chris Owens’ crew travels to James Kenan next, which begins the final four game stretch of the 2019 season. Tip-off is slated for Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Warsaw.

Boys

Winners of their last three, the Clinton boys had been on a hot streak of their own. The good fortune ran out on Friday, however, as the Horses fell in a great game, 57-56.

The Horses and Bulldogs were hot on each other’s heels throughout the first quarter, with neither team opening up a lead larger than four. With the score 17-13 early on in the second quarter, that was as much separation either team saw before Clinton grabbed a 38-33 advantage halfway through the third.

A three-ball then put the Horses up 49-44 with 4:46 to go in regulation, however, the Bulldogs closed the game on a 13-7 to secure a thrilling 57-56 road victory.

Dieon Venable led all Clinton scorers with 18 points while Keasean Williams had a huge night on the boards. Without Williams 17 total rebounds, the Horses wouldn’t have been in the game. With 12 points Williams also notched a double-double.

Clinton, now 8-8 overall and 6-2 in league play, is now in second place of the ECC by just half a game.

Next up for Clinton is also a trip to Warsaw. In the two squad’s earlier matchup, the Dark Horses came away with a 69-45 victory. For this tilt, game time is set for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Clinton’s Isa Bank’s drives for a second half score. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC_2866.jpg Clinton’s Isa Bank’s drives for a second half score. Laniyah Smith pushes the ball up court against the press late in the game for the Lady Dark Horses. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC_2887.jpg Laniyah Smith pushes the ball up court against the press late in the game for the Lady Dark Horses. Clinton senior Jaheim Faison slashes through defenders for a first half score. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC_2947.jpg Clinton senior Jaheim Faison slashes through defenders for a first half score. Dieon Venable floats across the lane for a short range jumper during second half action. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC_3052.jpg Dieon Venable floats across the lane for a short range jumper during second half action.

Lady Horses, Bulldog boys pick up conference wins

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]