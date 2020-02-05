Lakewood announces 5K Fun Run

Lakewood High School has announced it will host a 5K Event in March. On the school’s social media accounts, the school announced the ‘Lakewood Leopard 5K/Fun Run,’ which is scheduled for Saturday, March 21. On-site registration will be available that morning from 7:45 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. The race will begin at 9 a.m. Advanced registration is available at www.runtheeast.com. Advanced registration is $20 and comes with a free T-shirt while race-day registration will be $25. The price for Lakewood students to participate in the event is $10. The site of the race will be at Lakewood High School. -

