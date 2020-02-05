Smith signs with Wesleyan

In a ceremony held at the school on Monday, Harrells Christian Academy multisport athlete Aaron Smith signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball for N.C. Wesleyan College. Surrounded by family, friends, coaches, and school administration, the Senior athlete shares smiles as he inks his collegiate pathway after graduation in May.

