Bulldogs shred Wildcats

Carlos Aguilar drives the lane two points late in the game. - Gracie Jones eyes the goal after grabbing an offensive rebound as R. Brawell attempt to guard her. - Jordan Pearsall goes for his two points in the Wildcat loss to Princeton. - Kritty Cruz looks for a way around Princeton’s M. Wooten. - -

The Hobbton Wildcats were at home Friday evening, hosting Carolina 1A Conference foe, Princeton. It was a tough night for the Hobbton teams as both took blowout losses, 59-11 in the girls game and 63-24 in the boys.

Girls

Coming off their first, very exciting, win in three years against Rosewood last Wednesday night, the Hobbton Lady Wildcats were completely overwhelmed by the Princeton Lady Bulldogs Friday night, losing 59-11. Princeton went on a 9-1 run in the first two minutes of the game and never let up on the accelerator, finishing the first quarter with as 25-3 advantage. Outscoring the Wildcats 17-7 in the second quarter, they had a 42-10 lead at halftime.

The Lady Bulldogs slowed their aggressive offense a bit coming out of the break, scoring only seven points. However, the Lady Wildcats didn’t do themselves any favors as they were scoreless in the third quarter. Princeton finished the third frame with a 49-10 lead. In the final period, the Lady Bulldogs scored eight points while the Wildcats managed to get one foul shot, bringing the final tally to 59-11.

For the Lady Wildcats, Kameron Stocks had 7 points and Ciara Bryant had three. Princeton had two players in double figures, one with 17 points and the other with 11. Two others finished with nine each.

The Lady Wildcats will be traveling this week playing at Wilmington Christian Thursday and at Union on Friday.

Boys

Princeton’s boys dominated the Hobbton Wildcat men, winning 63-24. The Bulldogs jumped out in the lead with a 19-4 offensive performance in the first quarter and never looked back. The Wildcats managed to get six points in the second quarter but Princeton scored 25 to take a 44-10 advantage into halftime.

The second half was more of the same with the Bulldogs outscoring the Wildcats 13-6 in the third quarter for a 57-16 margin after three quarters of play. Playing their younger players, Princeton scored six points in the final frame with the Wildcats picking up eight points for the final frame, reaching the final mark of 63-24.

Jaelyn Holliday and D. J. Robinson led the Wildcats with five points each. The balance of the rest of the scoring was two or three points for seven other players. Princeton had two players in double figures, one with 17 points and one with 11 points. The rest of the score was spread out among six other players.

The Wildcats will be traveling this week, playing at Wilmington Christian on Thursday and at Union on Friday.

Carlos Aguilar drives the lane two points late in the game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_HHS-Carlos-Aguilar.jpg Carlos Aguilar drives the lane two points late in the game. Gracie Jones eyes the goal after grabbing an offensive rebound as R. Brawell attempt to guard her. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_HHS-Gracie-Jones.jpg Gracie Jones eyes the goal after grabbing an offensive rebound as R. Brawell attempt to guard her. Jordan Pearsall goes for his two points in the Wildcat loss to Princeton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_HHS-Jordan-Peasrsall.jpg Jordan Pearsall goes for his two points in the Wildcat loss to Princeton. Kritty Cruz looks for a way around Princeton’s M. Wooten. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_HHS-Kristty-Cruz.jpg Kritty Cruz looks for a way around Princeton’s M. Wooten.

Princeton teams gash Hobbton in blowout fashion

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]