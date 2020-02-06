Lady Leopards triumph over Union

Genesis Santiago surveys the court for an open teammate. - LyTyra English trying to earn one from the line. -

It was an easy night of basketball for the Lady Leopards on Tuesday night, who made short work of visiting county rivals Union. A solid showing from the opening minute netted Lakewood a double-digit Carolina 1A Conference win, 57-31.

While this may have turned out as a rather one-sided victory, the Leopards weren’t the vastly better team. Nor did they play extremely better than the Lady Spartans. The biggest difference that determined this outcome was the ability to score.

Put simply, Lakewood was able to knock down shots and the Lady Spartans couldn’t. Defensively, they had near identical showings with both teams generating an abundance of turnovers. But, all those turnovers did little to help Union as they could hardly score off any of these opportunities.

Another aspect that helped the Lady Leopards knock down so many baskets, was offensive rebounding. If the home team wasn’t scoring in transition, off turnovers or knocking down open looks, second chance opportunities were there. They commanded the boards on offense and got multiple attempts down low or a favorable foul call.

Lakewood dominated in the paint overall, that being where the majority of their points came from.

None did it better than Precious King, who was unstoppable for LHS in going for 28 points, only two of which came from the free throw line. The rest was down low and she’s also the main reason they had such a dominant rebounding performance.

As all these factors added up, the lead slowly grew larger and larger. Union was the better team at the line and had way more opportunities, going 15-of-27 while the Lady Leopards were 6-of-18. Still, their inability to generate points and stop scoring in the paint tells the tale of this matchup.

“I was nervous at first because Union is a very tough team. But, I’m happy we were able to get through it,” Leopards coach Anita Miller said. “My goal was to keep our girls’ heads in the game and to keep them from getting frustrated. When they’re not frustrated they’re at their best and that’s what I wanted to see today.”

Freshman point guard, Kamari Walker, had the other hot hand for LHS as she finished with 11 points.

For the Spartans, LaTyra English carried the load and ended the night with 17 points.

With this win secured, the Lady Leopards have a tough pair of road games ahead. They’ll face the No. 2 team in the conference, Neuse Charter, Friday and after that they’ll have to face No. 1 Princeton next Tuesday.

As for the Spartans, they’ll face another county rival team in Hobbton, playing host to the Wildcats this Friday.

