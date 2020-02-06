Lakewood topples Union

Tillyon Williams with a hard drive towards the rim. - Spartans Josh Harper blowing past his man to the basket. -

The Leopards boys’ basketball team triumphed over their local rivals Union at home on Tuesday. While it wasn’t a huge blowout win, they were in control the whole game the final 67-56.

Even though this game was decided by only 11 points, it was already over by the end of the first quarter. This is all due to the roaring start that Lakewood had out of the gate as they were firing on all cylinders on both ends of the court, which gave them a solid 20-8 lead at the end of one. That 12-point lead would remain too big a gap for Union, who was never really close over the next three quarters.

“I think the guys played with a lot of heart tonight,” Lakewood Coach Brandon Powell said. “I’ve told them that in our conference there is a lot of similar talent and the only differentiation is the amount of effort you have on that particular night.”

“We have emphasized execution, energy and effort the entire season and the guys are starting to believe in themselves a bit more,” Powell continued. “They’re growing more confident in the offense and defense we’re running as well and it’s resulting in good results.”

Union definitely didn’t throw in the towel or make it easy for them. While Lakewood did lead the entire night, the Spartans cut it to single digits multiple times. But, every time they got within eight or six points, Lakewood would find a way to extend it back to double digits.

Aside from the opening period blunder by Union, the game was practically toe-to-toe. Offensively over the next three quarters it went 20-16 UHS, 15-14 and 16-14 LHS. They both also had solid nights at the line, Union going 22-of-32 and Lakewood was 16-of-24.

As Powell put it, it was simply just the execution of Lakewood in that first period that decided the whole game.

It was an overall team effort in scoring for the Leopards. Freshman Kaleb James led the pack with 18 points. James Ammons and Tillyon Williams were rigjt behind him with 14 and 13, respectively, while Derrick Mitchell and Collin Turner chipped in 11 and eight, also respectfully.

“Just got say again that it’s all the guys that really helped us get this win,” Powell said. “It’s not always X’s and O’s that win you games but Jimmy’s and Joe’s instead. Jimmy’s and Joe’s stepped up tonight and played with the effort and heart it took to pull this one out.”

On the Spartans side of the court, Jayshawn West and Josh Harper were the workhorses. West finished with 17 and Harper had 15.

The Leopards will join their ladies squad this Friday and travel to face Neuse Charter. Meanwhile, the Spartans help their ladies host another of their county rivals in Hobbton on Friday.

