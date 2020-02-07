Mintz teams split Play4Kay

Callie White drives the lane for a layup attempt. - Matthew Davis releases a 3-point shot attempt. - This poster by an MCA 3rd-grader is one of many decorations for the Play4Kay Pink Out Game. -

Mintz Christian Academy’s varsity girls and boys basketball teams held their senior night presentations on Tuesday night. In addition, they hosted their first ever Pink Out game in honor of the Play for Kay Cancer Fund. The Lions wound up splitting the games, with the Lady Lions notching a double-digit victory and the boys taking a 27 point rout.

Girls

Coming off two losses by a combined five points, the varsity Lady Lions sought to set things right when Liberty came into Roseboro. Soothing what had ailed them in the two preceding, nail-biting losses, Mintz walked away from Tuesday’s tilt with a 54-34 victory.

Tuesday’s game didn’t start out as an MCA rout, however. Instead, they were forced to compete with a Lady Knights team that started out hot behind the arc. Liberty’s Katelyn Edge and Sabrina Williams combined for four triples in the first eight minutes to leave a slim 18-16 lead for the home team.

Liberty’s second quarter collapse could be summed up like this: Live by the three, die by the three. Going ice cold from downtown, the Lady Knights began to miss the shots that had been keeping them in the game. These missed shots turned into transition baskets for Mintz, as Taylor Faircloth and Hailey Davis got going, resulting in an 11-3 MCA run.

Going into halftime, Mintz’s advantage grew to 29-19.

Not able to contain Davis, Liberty couldn’t sustain much of a run in the third quarter as MCA’s ten-point halftime lead carried over into the fourth quarter, 38-28.

Connecting on opportunities from the charity stripe, the Lady Lions raked up the free ones and held down on their defensive flank to lay claim to their sixth victory.

“We had a great effort all the way around tonight,” said head coach for both varsity squads, Dan Heinz. “Defensive pressure and creating quick points is always a key for us. We will certainly miss senior Emma White next year, but the remaining core will be back.”

In her final game as a Lady Lion, White racked up ten points.

Accounting for the win, Mintz improved to 6-6. These six wins are four more than any previous season since MCA introduced organized sports in 2013.

Boys

The first time Mintz and Liberty met, it was a close affair. That was not the case, however, this time around when the Knights and Lions tipped off.

The Lions were lucky to only be trailing 14-4 after one quarter of play, especially considering they didn’t even score until 2:28 left in the first.

Following back to back connections from three-point land by Ian Satterfield and Connor Bullard, MCA cut Liberty’s lead to seven with four minutes left in the first half. The Lion run was halted, though, by a more paint heavy LCA offense. Feasting inside, Liberty closed the half strong to take a 31-17 halftime lead.

Liberty quickly made their halftime advantage seem meager. On a 19-8 run out of the break, the Knights had doubled up the score on MCA, 50-25.

A usual, low scoring fourth quarter put the final touches on a 57-30 blowout loss for the Lions.

“Any time you get in early foul trouble you know it will be a long night, and it was,” said Heinz. “I hated that for our two seniors Evan Plant and Jacob Shirley. We will miss both of them.”

Dropping to 3-8, Mintz is in the midst of finishing off a disappointing regular season. On the other hand, Liberty (9-4) seeks to compete for better seeding in the CCAA tournament.

The Lions will try to add another win to the win column on Thursday when they travel to Christ the Cornerstone Academy. Tip-off is set for 6:30.

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

