JSCC revamps golf fundraiser

The JSCC Foundation is changing up its fundraising strategies just a bit to help raise money for student scholarships.

The 35th annual golf tournament will take place April 30 at the Duplin Country Club in Kenansville.

“This is an exciting change in date, season and venue which we feel will help make our fund-raiser even more successful,” said Dr. Stan Turbeville, vice president of college advancement and the executive director of the JSCC Foundation. “We hope to gain even more momentum and generate more community support for this worthy cause.”

In years past, the annual golf tournament had been held in the fall and at River Landing in Wallace.

Those who would like to get involved and be a part of the golf tournament can do so by becom-ing a sponsor, registering as a player or team, or volunteering their time to assist with the plan-ning and execution of the event.

In addition to sponsorhsip opportunities, the college will also be accepting donated items for its raffle prize drawing at the conclusion of the event. Mulligan & Red Bomb Combinations will be available at the time of registration for players at $10 each (max of 2 per player).

We have a larger committee to plan for the event this year,” said Donna Springfield, the JSCC Foundation Coordinator. “We are generating more ideas with the potential to have one of the best tournaments in Duplin County. Hopefully our strategy will result in reaching more players and sponsors and raising more money for students.”

Those interested in participating in the 35th Annual JSCC Golf Tournament are urged to register early, and can do so by contacting Donna Springfield at 910-275-6166 or [email protected]

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_JSCC-Golf.jpg

New venue, date for JSCC’s 35th annual tourney

Staff Reports

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]