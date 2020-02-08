Hobbton takes second in conference championships

David Corbett during a Track Event. Corbett took home gold in both the 1600m Run and 1000m Run, in addition to taking second place in the 3200m Run. - India Alston during a Track Event. Alston led the girls, taking home four gold medals. -

The Hobbton Boys and Girls Track & Field Teams competed at Lakewood High School for the Winter Track Conference Championships. Both teams placed in second, behind Princeton in both events. The boys team lost to Princeton by eight points, while the girls team lost to Princeton by six points.

Individually, the boys team took home several First place gold medals, which included the Men’s 4x800m Relay (Milton Cinto, Marco Perez, Melvin Cinto, and Danny Soza), the Men’s 4x200m Relay (Carlos Granados, Kelvin Stevens, Josh Cordell, and Torren Melvin), 4x400m Relay (Kennedy Stocks, Marshall Whaley, Erick Soza, and Torren Melvin). David Corbett had the best performance on the boys side, taking home gold in both the 1600m Run and 1000m Run, in addition to taking second place in the 3200m Run. Kelvin Stevens also took home a gold medal in the Shot Put. Other top three performances include bronze medals from Kennedy Stocks (55m Dash and 300m Dash) and Erick Soza (500m Dash).

As for the girls individual results, India Alston led the girls, taking home four gold medals (4x800m Relay, 500m Dash, 300m Dash, and the girls 4x400m Relay). Along with Alston, the girls 4x800m relay champions included Mireya Ramirez, Nicole Hernandez, and Monica Hernandez and the 4x400m gold medal recipients included Kenly Montes, Nicole Hernandez, and Monica Hernandez. Anna Miller had great individual performances taking home the gold in the 3200m Run and silver in the 1600m Run. Other medal recipients include the girls 4x200m Relay (Baylor Harris, Monica Hernandez, Fernanda Garcia, and Kenly Montes) taking third, Amalia Aguilar placed 3rd in the 1600m Run, Mireya Ramirez placed second in the 1000m Run, and Mariana Sada-Romero had an impressive performance taking home second in High Jump, third in the 500m Dash, and third in the 3200m Run.

Overall, coach Charles Robertson was pleased with both teams performance.

“I thought coming in and throughout the meet we had it won for the boys, but Princeton got us in the jumps,” he said. “As for the girls, I knew Princeton had a good team and had more depth. We only had 11 girls competing, so I knew all of our girls had to show up and have their best performances. Our girls had to wear many hats and they did well. Both teams gave everything they had and I am proud of each and every one of them,” Robertson concluded.

