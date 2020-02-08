Lady Wildcats stun Union

Hobbton’s Ciara Bryant unleashes a shot attempt on Friday night. Bryant led the night with a game-high 18 points. - Union’s Katelyn Chestnutt absorbs contact and goes up for a shot attempt on Friday night. -

Friday night marked Senior Night at Union High School when the Lady Spartans and the Lady Wildcats met up for some Carolina 1A Conference girls basketball action. It was also a pink out night. With the gym dressed for the big occasion, the stage was set for a night of entertaining action. At the end of the festivities, Hobbton had stolen the show in capturing a 38-29 victory.

In the opening quarter of play, the Lady Wildcats looked to play spoiler on what was supposed to be a joyous night for the Lady Spartans. Hobbton looked impressive on both ends of the court and really got their offense going. Four different players connected on shots for Hobbton and at the end of the first eight minutes, they led 12-6.

The story for Union was missed shots. Nothing was falling for the Lady Spartans as bricks and air balls were a frequent occurrence. Midway through the second quarter, the Lady Spartans found themselves doubled up in the score column, trailing 14-7. To be completely honest, actually, neither team was exactly lighting it up, combining for a mere three points at the 3:07 mark of the second quarter. To close out the half, things picked up a tad as Hobbton opened a double-digit advantage. Just before the buzzer, though, Amaya Jackson hit a three-pointer for Union to make it 19-12 at the intermission.

Out of the break, the Lady Spartans turned their late-half score into a small spurt of momentum. After having been down by 10 points, Union climbed all the way back to within three at 20-17. Kameron Stocks for Hobbton drained a three-pointer, though, and re-extended the Lady Wildcats lead to six at 23-17. Then, Hobbton feasted on numerous consecutive rebounds on one possession and came away with two more points to make it 25-17 with 2:20 to go in the quarter. From there, the Wildcats caught speed and really put the pedal to the metal as they closed out on a 7-1 run to make it 32-18 headed to the final quarter of play.

In the final period, Union once again worked to try and get back into contention. With 3:54 left in the game, the lead was still 10 points at 34-24, but the Lady Spartans were becoming more active. Unfortunately for them, though, they just couldn’t muster up a substantial effort to effectively make the game close again. The Lady Wildcats upheld their lead of around 10 points and never looked back as they secured their second win of the season, 38-29.

For Hobbton, they were led by Ciara Bryant, who had a game-high 18 points. She was followed by Kameron Stocks with nine points and Gracie Jones with five. Shalaya Bell, Marissa Bell, and Jayla Wilkes all had two points.

For Union, LaTyra English led the Lady Spartans with 15 points. Katelyn Chestnutt had six points, and Ashanti Corbett had four points. Rounding out the scoring was Jackson with three points and Asia Hall had one.

Now at 2-14 overall and and 2-7 in league play, the Lady Wildcats will host back-to-back-to-back home games against Neuse Charter, North Duplin, and Lakewood beginning on Monday and Tuesday and concluding on Thursday.

For Union, they are now 5-14 overall and 3-8 in league play. They will conclude the regular season on Thursday on the road at Neuse Charter.

