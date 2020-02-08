Wildcats march past Spartans

Hobbton’s Jaelyn Holliday gets vertical for a two point layup against Union’s Cole Bass. Holliday led the Wildcats on Friday night. - Union’s Cole Bass, against heavy pressure from Hobbton’s Jordan Pearsall, goes up for a shot attempt. Bass led the scoring for the Spartans. -

With the Senior Night festivities concluded, the Hobbton and Union boys basketball teams took the court for an inner-county rivalry showdown. What transpired was a game of runs that ultimately ended in favor of the Wildcats, who staked a 57-43 road win to spoil Senior Night for the Spartans.

In the first quarter, the Spartans came out to a great start. Cole Bass and Josh Harper propelled the Union offense as they took a 7-0 lead. After Hobbton signaled for a timeout, the Wildcats settled down and methodically began to chip away. They were able to chase the Spartans down and pull back to within one point and after the first eight minutes, the margin was three points as Union led 13-10.

A 6-0 run was the start to the second quarter as Hobbton continued to surge. Union went cold as the Wildcats laid claim to a 16-13 lead. A layup by Jordan Pearsall at the 4:00 mark sent the lead to Hobbton’s highest at 18-13 until a circus shot by Bass stopped the run. The Wildcats, though, countered with a three-ball to make it 21-15. With time withering away, Union hit a 6-0 run of their own to tie things up at 21-21 with under a minute to go. Right back came Hobbton, though, as the Wildcats closed out the half on a 5-0 jolt to lead 26-21 at the break.

Immediately out of the intermission, the Wildcats, fueled by Pearsall, hit the first six points of the quarter and stretched their lead into double-digit territory at 32-21. The Wildcats couldn’t sustain their blistering start, though, and Union slowly started chipping into the deficit. After picking up their energy late in the quarter, the Spartans had gotten back to within 39-33.

Then, in the early going of the fourth quarter, free throws by Harper made things even closer at 39-35. Hobbton, though, responded with their own 5-0 spurt to make it 44-35. Then, a technical foul and more free throws from the Wildcats made the score a 10-point advantage again at 47-37. Continuing the game of runs, though, the Spartans came back with a quick four point jaunt of their own to climb right back to within 47-41 with 4:14 left. This prompted a timeout from Hobbton, who out of the stoppage opted to work the clock. Slowing things down, the Wildcats still managed to put up points while Union just simply went cold. The lead surged back into double digits and that’s how things would end with a 57-43 victory for the Wildcats.

Leading the scoring for Hobbton was Jaelyn Holliday, who led all scorers with 19 points. Not too far behind him was Jackson Weeks with and 11, and Daniel Britt, Colby Weeks, and Pearsall all had eight points. With the win, the Wildcats are now 2-15 overall and 2-7 in league play. They will host back-to-back-to-back home games next week against Neuse Charter, North Duplin, and Lakewood beginning on Monday and Tuesday and concluding on Thursday.

For Union, they were led by Bass with 14 points and Harper with 11 points. Kciredor Joyner had seven points, Jayshawn West had three, and Jamal Moore, Javion Faison, Jason Hicks, and Josheim Jones all had two points. The Spartans are now 5-13 overall and 3-8 in league play. They will conclude the regular season on Thursday on the road at Neuse Charter.

Hobbton spoils Union Senior Night with 57-43 win

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

