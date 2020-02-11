Registration open for Powerade State Games

North Carolina’s largest multi-sport, amateur athletic sporting festival will be returning to the Charlotte region in 2020. The Powerade State Games of North Carolina will host events in Charlotte, Cornelius, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Matthews, Mooresville, Indian Trail and Pineville from May 30 to June 28, 2020.

Over 13,000 athletes will have a chance to “go for the gold” in world-class venues throughout the Charlotte region. The on-campus stadiums at UNC Charlotte will again host portions of high school baseball and softball, with BB&T Ballpark hosting one day of the baseball tournament as well.

Located in Concord, Frank Liske Park will host high school softball round robin play as well as the Youth Soccer Tournament at the end of the month. Also located in Concord, Carolina Courts will host Youth Basketball. Swimming will take place at the spacious Huntersville Family Fitness & Aquatic Center while Pickleball will have a new home at Sports Connection. The Irwin Belk Track & Field Complex at Johnson C. Smith University will host the Track & Field meet for a second consecutive year.

The Sportsplex at Matthews features nine synthetic turf fields, two grass fields and a 2,500 seat stadium. This venue will host a variety of sports during the 2020 Powerade State Games including: High School Soccer, Adult Lacrosse, 7v7 & Flag Football, High School Lacrosse and Kickball. Extreme Ice Center, located in Indian Trail, is one of the premier ice skating facilities in the Carolinas and will host multiple weekends of youth & adult ice hockey in June. In Mooresville, the Talbert Recreation Center will be outfitted for three different events throughout the Games, as Fencing, Taekwondo, & Karate will all call the facility home. Also in Mooresville, Mazeppa Park will host Mountain Bike at their newly created trail.

The Powerade State Games will be held in many other venues in the region, including: Bailey Road Park (Cornelius), North Mecklenburg Park (Huntersville), Hornets’ Nest BMX Park, Queens University, and many other area schools, parks & recreation facilities. For a complete list of venues and dates, please visit www.poweradestategames.org.

Registration is open for the 2020 Powerade State Games of North Carolina, which will host twenty-six different sports. Kickball & Mini Golf are new additions to the lineup while swimming & mountain bike both return for the 2020 edition of the Games. The remaining sports include: archery, baseball, basketball, BMX, disc golf, fencing, field hockey, figure skating, football (7-on-7 & flag), gymnastics, ice hockey, karate, lacrosse, pickleball, rugby, soccer, softball, taekwondo, track & field, ultimate, volleyball, and wrestling. Athletes and Parents can visit www.poweradestategames.org to register for each event.

