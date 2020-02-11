Five sign for Dark Horse football

Clinton High School held a momentous signing ceremony recently as five members of the Dark Horse Football Family solidified their post-high school plans. Jahisien Cruse, a linebacker, inked with Winston Salem State University. Jahiem Faison, a running back, signed with Allen Hancock. Zacchaeus Williams, center, announced he’ll be joining the United States Marines. Finally, Jatiyhun Wilson, a member of the defensive line, and Larry Highsmith, a guard, also each signed with Allen Hancock. Another member of the Clinton Football Family, Drew Leggett, was to sign on Monday. -

