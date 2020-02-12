Leggett headed to Barton

The Leggett family, along with CHS coaches, on signing day. Front, from left; grandmother Gwen Starling, mom Sharon Leggett, Drew Leggett and dad Joey Leggett. Back row, from left: CHS Head Coach Corey Johnson and Assistant Coach Dennis McFatten. -

The Dark Horses football program added to their growing number of future college athletes this past Monday. Offensive lineman, Andrew Leggett, joined that group after signing his letter of intent to Barton College.

With this signing that makes five Horses who’ve made it to the next level from this past season. Those signed players included running back Jaheim Faison, tight end/defensive lineman Jatiyuhn Wilson and DL Lj Highsmith. Along with linebacker, Jahisien Cruse, who will join his brother, Javiah Cruse, at Winston-Salem State.

Now, with the addition of Leggett, that pushes the Horses signing total to 16 over the past two seasons.

Leggett was all smiles during signing day and with his athletic future secured at Barton, he had more than a few words to share about his big day.

“It feels great,” he said. “This is something that I’ve always wanted to do since I was a kid playing football. Although, I did play football a little bit when I was younger but quit because I didn’t like the contact,” Leggett said. “I played some soccer but then went back to football in middle school. It’s then I realized that I loved it and I just kept on with it.”

He then shed light on his reasons for joining the newly started football program at Barton and what it’s been like being part of the Dark Horses legacy at Clinton.

“I liked the coaching staff and going there to join a new program means there’s a lot opportunities as a new player,” Leggett continued “As far as being apart of the Horses. I mean Clinton’s always had a good football tradition, I’m just glad I was able to be apart of it.”

“Plus being apart of this legacy let me be an inspiration to younger players. Being able to help lead those younger guys was something I’m really glad I was able to do,” Leggett added.

He also indulged a little tidbit about his last season where he was a member of a 12-2 team. A team who happened to be conference champions and advanced to the fourth round of the 2A State Playoffs.

“I’ve played on varsity for three years and that’t the longest I have ever been in the playoffs. It would’ve been nice to end it with a championship but playing that long is always fun,” He remarked.

Leggett wasn’t the only person who shared joyful words about his signing day. Football head coach Cory Johnson expressed his happiness on the occasion as well.

“He has been a joy to coach, he’s a physical competitor and competes all the time,” Johnson said. “He loves the weight room, he is a great student and has been qualified since his junior year. Making him only the second guy I’ve ever coached that’s been qualified in their junior year so again he’s super smart.”

“I think he’s going to fit right in at Barton College and I think the world of the head coach at Barton, Chip Hester, who coached me. But, I really think they got a winner because you can’t miss on Andrew Leggett,” Johnson concluded.

Johnson wasn’t the only one that expressed excitement as his dear ole dad, Joey Leggett, gave his thoughts as well.

“I’m just proud of our son, he’s worked hard and has wanted this for three of four years now. I also want to thank the Horses coaching staff, who Andrew fell in love with and was a good fit for him and I also think he’ll be a good fit at Barton,” Joey Leggett said. “But, again to all the coaches that made a big impact on his life I truly appreciate all they’ve done for my son.”

Now that he’s representing a college team, the term student-athlete carries more weight than it ever has before. Luckily for this future Bulldog, academics has always been at the forefront.

Though he is uncertain about his degree or long term future after college, Leggett touched on his plans as a student and what career path interests him.

“I definitely plan to at leasr be on the honor roll because I want to be a smart student along with being a good football player. For my degree, I’m considering criminal justice and maybe business but I’m sure yet, we’ll have to see,” he said laughingly.

After talking for quite some time, he didn’t have much left to say. However, with thoughts still on those close to him Leggett wanted to end with these few words for those people, “I just want to thank all coaches, family and friends.”

Clinton football standout cements college path

By Michael Hardison For the Independent

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

