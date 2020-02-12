MMS Girls cruise

The Lady Raiders of Midway Middle School galloped into Tuesday’s County Championships with a dominant win against Roseboro-Salemburg on Monday. Midway led from start to finish and never looked back in a 44-13 victory.

The Lady Raiders took a 13-2 lead after the first quarter and only surged from there. With a 12-point effort in the second quarter, and only four points from the Lady Leopards, Midway staked a 25-6 halftime lead.

Midway pitched a shutout in the third period while also cashing in on their best offensive showing of the game. Going 15-0 in that third frame put the Lady Raiders on cruise control with a 40-6 lead. From there, they reached the game’s final tally of 44-13 as the home team surged into the Championship game against the winner of Sampson and Union.

“We started with some quick points and forced turnovers for RS from the press,” Head coach Selena Joseph said. “Bella Lisk really got us going in the first quarter, scoring six points. Everyone really shared in the ball with six different players scoring. This was also our best free throw percentage of the year at 75%.”

“Over all I was really proud of how my girls played. They did a great job looking up the court and we had some really great passes,” Joseph concluded.

Skye Parker led Midway in scoring with 15 points, followed by list with six. Morgan Williams had five points, McKenzie Williams had four, and Gleanna McLamb, Kara Beth Benton, Morgan Hall, Tamia Gwynn, Taylor Hall, Peyton Herring, and Emma Lockamy all had two points each.

With the win, Midway is now 10-1 on the season.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_MMS-Logo.jpg

Lady Raiders dominate RS in conference semi-final

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]