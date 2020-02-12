Hobbton Middle, Sampson to meet for title

Ashawd Wynn get two of his14 points over J. Tatum - Josiah McLaurin drives for 2 of his game high 18 points in the Wildcat victory over Roseboro-Salemburg in the county conference basketball semifinal. -

The Hobbton Middle School Wildcats boys basketball team played their way into the county middle school championship game against Sampson Middle after taking out the Leopards of Roseboro-Salemburg Middle 55-43 in the semi-final on Monday afternoon. The championship game was played Tuesday at Midway Middle.

The first quarter was fairly even with the Wildcats building a five point advantage, finishing with a 14-9 lead. In the second quarter, the teams played evenly with both teams scoring 10 points and finishing the first half with the exact same Wildcats advantage of five points with the score 24-19.

Hobbton came out of the break with wining on their mind as they built the third quarter lead to 10 points at a 39-29 score. They pushed their advantage even further in the fourth with a 15 point effort in the final quarter while Roseboro-Salemburg could only muster up four points.

Josiah McLaurin led the scoring with 18 points for Hobbton. Ashawd Wynn had a 14-point night and Garrett Britt followed with a 13-point effort. Reece Bradshaw had nine points.

The Leopards scoring was pretty evenly distributed with Jamoreus Tatum getting nine points, Antonio McKoy and Cameron Williams finished with eight points each and Jaziah Brunson had seven points.

“We played hard from start to finish,” commented Hobbton coach Jackson Temple. “We never trailed the whole game. Roseboro played tough man to man as well which made for a great game with outstanding efforts for both teams. Our staple has been our defense and it has helped us win four in a row and a place against Sampson in the championship game. I’m proud of the Wildcats.”

By David Johnson Sports Writer

