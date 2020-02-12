Hobbton’s Alston qualifies for States

India Alston, who placed second in the Red Ram Last Chance Polar Bear Invitational at Franklinton High School, competing against teams across all State Qualification levels, has qualified for the state events in the 500m Dash. David Corbett won the Men’s 1000m Run, also competing against runners at all qualification levels . He broke the school record in the event run and turned in his personal best of 2:50. He led the race from start to finish with the closest person almost 30m behind. He was a mere two seconds off from also qualifying for States. Men’s 4x200m Relay team of Kennedy Stocks, Marshall Whaley, Kelvin Stevens, and Torren Melvin also competed, while Kelvin Stevens also competed in the Shot Put. Alston will be competing in the 500m Dash next Saturday in Winston-Salem, NC (JDL Fast Track) for the State Championships. -

India Alston, who placed second in the Red Ram Last Chance Polar Bear Invitational at Franklinton High School, competing against teams across all State Qualification levels, has qualified for the state events in the 500m Dash. David Corbett won the Men’s 1000m Run, also competing against runners at all qualification levels . He broke the school record in the event run and turned in his personal best of 2:50. He led the race from start to finish with the closest person almost 30m behind. He was a mere two seconds off from also qualifying for States. Men’s 4x200m Relay team of Kennedy Stocks, Marshall Whaley, Kelvin Stevens, and Torren Melvin also competed, while Kelvin Stevens also competed in the Shot Put. Alston will be competing in the 500m Dash next Saturday in Winston-Salem, NC (JDL Fast Track) for the State Championships.