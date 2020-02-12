Hobbton splits with Neuse Charter

Colby Weeks drives the lane for two of his 16 points in the Wildcat win over Neuse Charter. - Daniel Britt gets two of his eight points in the lane. - Kameron Stocks drives in on her way to the basket. - Shayla Bell drives the baseline for 2 of her 7 points. - -

The Hobbton High Wildcats entertained the Cougars from Neuse Charter on Monday night in a Carolina 1A Conference basketball showdown. At the conclusion of the contests, the result was a split with Neuse Charter’s girls getting a 74-36 win over the Lady Wildcats while in the nightcap, Hobbton’s boys got their third win of the season with a 76-64 victory.

Girls

For the first two minutes of the first quarter, the Lady Wildcats held their own against the Lady Cougars, actually getting the lead at 4-3 for a few brief seconds. Neuse Charter, though, turned on their 3–point game and quickly pulled away from the home team, taking an 11-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. They quickly opened up that lead with a 14-point second half performance, doubling up the Lady Wildcats, who struggled just to get their sevev points. With all thing accounted for, the Lady Cougars took a commanding 25-13 lead into the break.

Coming out of the break, Neuse took complete control of the game with a monstrous 32-point performance in third quarter. The Wildcats did their share of scoring as well in doubling their score from 13 to 26, but still, the Lady Cougars had sprinted away to an advantage of 31 points. The third quarter score was 57-26. Neuse Charter had a 17 point fourth quarter, finishing with 74 points while Hobbton had a 10 point final quarter for their final score of 36.

Shayla Bell had seven points for the game for the Lady Wildcats. Kameron Stocks and Marissa Bell finished with six points each. Kristty Cruz, Jayla Wilkes, and Gracie Jones all had four points each on the night.

For Neuse Charter, A. Taylor finished the night with 39 points. D. Harris had 17 and D. Staton had 10.

The Lady Wildcats finished their home season Tuesday night with North Duplin and will finish the regular season on Thursday night at Lakewood.

Boys

In an exciting night cap, Hobbton dominated Neuse Charter, jumping out to an 18-0 lead before the Cougars finally found the net. Jackson Weeks and Colby Weeks started the scoring with back to back triples in the first minute of the game. Colby Weeks would pick up another 3-pointer in the first quarter as well. Keelssyn Martinez had a 3-pointer while Jaelyn Holliday, Rhanique Corbett, Daniel Britt, and Jordan Pearsall would get two and three points each.

Neuse Charter got their first bucket with 1:31 left in the first quarter as the Wildcats cooled off a little toward the end of the quarter. S. Turner got three 3-pointers in a row in the last one and half minutes of the quarter to help the Cougars chip away but the Wildcats took a 23-11 lead into the break.

In the second quarter, the Cougars outscored the Wildcats 20-18 to cut the Hobbto. lead to 10-points going into the halftime break.

Hobbton kept up the pressure on Neuse Charter, though, defeating their man to man full court defense on most trips down court. They scored 15 points while the Cougars scored 14 in the third quarter for a 56-45 lead. A couple of times during the third and fourth quarters, Neuse Charter cut the Wildcats lead to nine points; however, Hobbton maintained this margin as they continuously pushed the lead back to double digits.

In the final frame the Wildcats would score 20 points while Neuse Charter scored 19 to finish with a 12-point Hobbton win at 76-64.

The Wildcats effort was fairly well balanced with four players in double digits. Colby Weeks led the effort with 16 points. Pearsall had 12 points, and Holliday and D. J. Robinson finished with 11 points each. Jackson Weeks, Martinez, and Britt all finished with eight points each.

“I thought the guys came out ready to play,” commented Hobbton coach Jeffrey Lane. “It was probably one of the first games that we came out and won the first half. I know for sure that this is the first time this year we have won both the first and second half. It’s all about intensity. That’s what I’ve been telling them all year. We still have a long ways to go but we are winning games at the right time right now.”

The Wildcats finished their home season with North Duplin on Tuesday night and are slated finish the regular season at Lakewood on Thursday night.

Colby Weeks drives the lane for two of his 16 points in the Wildcat win over Neuse Charter. Daniel Britt gets two of his eight points in the lane. Kameron Stocks drives in on her way to the basket. Shayla Bell drives the baseline for 2 of her 7 points.

Lady Wildcats outmatched; Hobbton boys get win

By David Johnson Sports Writer

