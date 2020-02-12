Sampson rallies past Union

The Sampson Dark Horses -

Union Middle School visited Sampson Middle School tonight for the semifinal round of the Sampson County Middle School conference tournament. A much improved Union squad led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter, but it was the Dark Horses pressure defense that took over as the horses out scored the Spartans 55-18 over the next three quarters to take the 69-35 win. The Horses were led by Landen Pearson with 20 points, followed by B.J. Bennett with nine, Aaron Mathews with eight, and Jymiek Sampson with seven. The Spartans were led by Dashawn McKoy with 10 points.

Sampson Middle and Hobbton Middle were to play for the tournament championship at Midway Middle on Tuesday.

Dark Horses, Wildcats to meet in county championship

Staff Reports

